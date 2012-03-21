BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
March 21 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (Comac) said they have signed an agreement to collaborate on the C919 and the CSeries aircraft.
The companies have agreed to cooperate on four projects related to cockpit human-machine (crew) interfaces, electrical system, development of aluminum-lithium standards and specifications and areas of customer services in terms of technical publications and co-location of teams.
All four projects are expected to be completed over the next 12 months and in conjunction with the C919 aircraft development schedule, the companies said in a joint statement.
Last March, Bombardier and Comac had signed an agreement to work on commercial planes. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)