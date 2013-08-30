Aug 30 Bombardier Inc said on Friday
its CSeries aircraft has received a flight test permit from
Transport Canada, paving the way for the delayed maiden flight
of the narrow-body jet.
Bombardier said it expects the single-aisle CSeries, with up
to 160 seats, to make its first test flight sometime in the
"coming weeks." The first flight of the aircraft has already
been delayed three times so far.
The CSeries is the first all-new narrow-bodied jetliner in
decades and will challenge top-selling Boeing Co 737 and
Airbus A320 aircraft.