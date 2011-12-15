* Shares of Bonanza Creek close down 20 pct at $13.61
Dec 15 Three energy companies that listed
on Thursday failed to spark enough investor interest as initial
public offerings of technology and luxury goods companies remain
the flavor of the season.
Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, which settled for selling
fewer shares at a lower price, saw its stock end the day a fifth
below its IPO price of $17. Mid-Con Energy Partners was
almost flat, while Laredo Petroleum rose 6 percent,
after selling its stock for less than it had initially planned.
Shares of luxury goods maker Michael Kors Holdings,
on the other hand, closed 21 percent after high demand helped
the company sell more shares for a higher price.
The three energy companies entered the market on the heels
of peer Sanchez Energy Corp, which also failed to find
favour with investors on Wednesday, ending the day with its
shares 17 percent below the issue price.
"None of these stocks had impressive debuts, and
Sanchez Energy from yesterday was basically an early indicator
that the energy sector was in serious trouble", said David
Menlow, president of IPOfinancial.com.
Shares of bigger peers like Kinder Morgan Inc and
American Midstream Partners LP, which began trading
earlier this year, are now trading below their IPO prices.
IPO WINDOW NOT BIG ENOUGH
Groupon Inc's successful debut last month had
raised hopes of other aspirants, and shares of Jive Software Inc
and consumer review website Angie's List
rocketed on their debut.
Farmville maker Zynga Inc, which will price its offering
later on Thursday, is expected to have a strong opening on
Friday.
However, the market remains choosy about the
stocks it welcomes.
"Anything that has some sense of an internet or technology
involvement is still attracting the attention of investors and
that was what happened with Jive and what's expected with Zynga.
This is a buyer's market and not every IPO can come into the
market place," Menlow said.
Though Laredo Petroleum's shares bucked the trend
by rising above its issue price, it had to settle for a lower
payout as it sold the shares for $17, below the expected price
range.
"I think Laredo was the beneficiary of a cut that was viewed
to be significant enough to compensate for the weakness in the
sector", Menlow said.
After Zynga's highly anticipated debut on Friday, curtains
will fall on the U.S. IPO market for the year.
