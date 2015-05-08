BENGALURU May 8 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd : * Says basic loss per share from continuing operations 4.96 cents versus 3.80

cents * Says revenue 7 648 million rand versus 19 459 million rand * Says FY loss from continuing operations 63 958 million rand versus 51 892

