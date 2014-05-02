May 2 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd
* Have received a conditional offer from Fastpace (HK)
Limited ("Fastpace") for acquisition of all shares in Bonatla
* Offer, which details certain conditions, is subject to a
15 day limited due diligence review and accordingly is not a
firm intention announcement
* Offer is required to be accepted by 5 May 2014 and all of
Bonatla directors have indicated that they are in favour of
offer
* Share-for-share deal for ZAR 0.50 (fifty cents) per
Bonatla share
* Fastpace intends listing on either alternative investment
market ("AIM") in London and/or Hong Kong Stock Exchange within
next three to four months
