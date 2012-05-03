May 3 Oil and gas company Bonavista Energy Corp posted a 37 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped in part by higher production.

For the January-March quarter, the company earned C$43.7 million ($44.3 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$32 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Production revenue fell 5 percent to C$227 million.

For the quarter, the company produced 70,202 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 66,178 boe/d, a year ago.

Bonavista's reserves at end of 2011, were 61 percent natural gas and 39 percent oil and natural gas liquids.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $2.70 billion, closed at C$17.88 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9867 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)