May 3 Oil and gas company Bonavista Energy Corp
posted a 37 percent rise in first-quarter profit,
helped in part by higher production.
For the January-March quarter, the company earned C$43.7
million ($44.3 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share,
compared with C$32 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a
year ago.
Production revenue fell 5 percent to C$227 million.
For the quarter, the company produced 70,202 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 66,178 boe/d, a year
ago.
Bonavista's reserves at end of 2011, were 61 percent natural
gas and 39 percent oil and natural gas liquids.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
$2.70 billion, closed at C$17.88 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9867 Canadian dollars)
