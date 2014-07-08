Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Beijing Orient National Communication Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire an information firm for 450.8 million yuan ($72.70 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on July 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1owyzID; bit.ly/1kzdBGf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)