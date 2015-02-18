(Refiles to fix Eikon link for Factbox)
* e-trading venues compete to fix liquidity problem
* Large trades dwindle as bond issuance booms
* Doubts whether technology can revive pre-crisis highs
By Laura Benitez and Alex Chambers
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Around 30 e-trading platforms are
currently competing to address the liquidity crisis in corporate
bond trading, but market players say most will fall by the
wayside in the months ahead.
"There are 30-odd platforms currently looking for a share of
activity," Mark Benstead, senior portfolio manager for UK credit
at L&G, said at a recent credit conference.
"But there certainly won't be 30 in a year's time."
The surge of platforms comes as fixed income finds itself
grappling with a new and confusing paradox: while the ability to
conduct large trades has withered, there are more bonds than
ever before.
As a result of stricter regulations and higher capital
costs, dealers have shrunk their bond inventories dramatically.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, corporate
bond inventories have decreased more than 75% since before the
financial crisis, from around US$250bn then to US$57bn today.
But the net total of corporate bonds outstanding has
skyrocketed from US$5.2trn in 2007, according to trade industry
group Sifma, to some US$7.7trn now.
New platforms, some still just little more than an idea, are
stepping into the breach to try to resolve this. [For list of
platforms see FACTBOX: ]
DIFFERENT PROTOCOLS
Some of the platforms are promoted by dealers, such as
HSBC's Credit Place and PIN from UBS, while there are a raft of
independent players, including Bondcube and Electronifie.
"When designing a platform, you are faced with an impossible
trinity," says Frederick Ponzo, managing partner at GreySpark
Partners, a consulting firm.
"You must pick a trade-off between transparency of price
discovery, managing the time mismatch and protecting against
adverse leakage of information," he told IFR.
"A corporate bond execution facility cannot achieve all
three. In pursuing two, the platform operator must forgo the
third."
The long-standing method of liquidity provision,
dealer-to-client, where corporate bond investors ask multiple
banks for prices on the dominant venues - Bloomberg, Tradeweb,
MarketAxess and Bondvision - has hit a hitch.
This request-for-quote (RFQ) model has thrived for smaller
transactions since the financial crisis but not larger, which
require accurate pre-trade prices from dealers who also need to
deploy capital to warehouse risk.
Securities analysis firm TABB Group's Anthony Perrotta
estimates that from a low of 7% in 2008, 15%-16% of the notional
volume for dealer-to-client trading is executed via an
electronic medium.
But the various new platforms spy an opportunity to
facilitate larger transactions. They believe investors want to
be able to trade which each other but on platforms with neutral
ownership structures and where access to the data is restricted.
It is probably for these reasons that early movers from
2012, such as Goldman Sachs's G-Sessions and BlackRock's
Aladdin, failed to gain traction.
As it happens, BlackRock has since teamed up with
MarketAxess with an offering called Open Trading, which allows
investors to trade with other investors, and recently announced
an expansion into Europe.
Last summer, Tradeweb launched a US platform on which it
promised pre-trade transparency, with live prices and 95%
certainty of execution on certain securities - which would be an
impressive undertaking by dealers. (Tradeweb is 51% owned by
Thomson Reuters, and IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication.)
New approaches
None of these developments has halted the march of new
platforms, many of which are replicating exchange trading
models, where users can trade with anyone - all-to-all. Only
this week, SIX Swiss bourse launched a trade-matching venue, and
Bondcube - backed by Deutsche Boerse - went live in December.
Other venues still in conception include Oasis, another
all-to-all model created by Deutsche Bank, and Project Neptune,
an attempt to link all trading venues, backed by a dozen banks,
including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and
Credit Suisse.
However, there is a risk that Neptune, which will take at
least a year to complete and needs substantial funding, will not
be operational in time to act as a conduit for the new
platforms. One of the major problems facing new venues is how to
build sufficient momentum.
"If we trust the platform enough we would go up in big size
in expectation that we'll get matched. But if you're not getting
matched then you just give up and go elsewhere," says L&G's
Benstead.
One platform that appears to have gained some traction is
Credit Place, where investors can deal directly, but
anonymously, with each other. This is facilitated by HSBC, which
also services these clients with quotes and liquidity. Credit
Place's average ticket size is around US$5.4m, versus an average
corporate bond trade size of US$200k-$300k, according to HSBC.
Last year, US$23bn of orders were placed, triggering
US$6.5bn worth of trades; the venue currently has 74 clients
globally and HSBC estimates that will grow to over 100 by
year-end.
"There's a lot of talk about matching platforms, but in
credit and illiquid markets generally it is rare to achieve the
perfect match," says Niall Cameron, head of markets, EMEA, at
HSBC.
Finding the sweet spot
It is hard to shift from the idea that dealer-to-dealer
activity is key to bridging the gap to the buy-side, which holds
around 91% of corporate bond assets.
"We need to help dealers and not alienate them. The
interdealer brokers should have been the winners in this
situation and instead they are coming out the losers. So far, we
haven't seen an interdealer exchange and this could ease the
pain," says Ponzo.
There are several initiatives with dealer-to-dealer
functions in the pipeline, including Swiss Exchange, Singapore
Exchange and Neptune.
The idea that the existing market structure requires only a
re-touch, not a complete overhaul, is behind Algomi's Honeycomb
product, which has secured a strong following since it started
in late 2014.
According to Stu Taylor, Algomi's chief executive, nine
banks are live with the product or soon will be, including
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nomura. The Swiss bourse
also installing the system.
"Salespeople need to drag clients/holders into the arena to
convince them to sell, and that isn't a 20/30-second protocol,"
Taylor says, adding that 30 major buy-side firms have already
signed up and another 40 are currently in talks.
Despite the millions of dollars ploughed into e-trading,
many doubt whether we can ever re-live pre-crisis highs of the
financial bubble. It seems unlikely that an inherently illiquid
asset can become liquid due to technological advances alone.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez, Alex Chambers; editing by Julian
Baker and Marc Carnegie)