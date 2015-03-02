* Banks at risk of being cut out by bond trading platforms

* Corporate bond platforms face impossible trinity

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - The crucial role played by banks in providing fixed income liquidity is at risk of being cut out by the 30 or so initiatives that are trying to change how corporate bonds trade, according to a new report.

Some 23 new electronic bond trading platforms have been launched, and another eight are planned for this year, although the majority will no longer be trading in three years, says Frederic Ponzo, managing partner at GreySpark, a capital markets consulting firm, which authored the report.

These platforms are attempting to address the decline in corporate debt trading, where the turnover in the US fell by 48% from 2007 to 2014, while of the size of the global market for corporate debt grew by 47% to US$48trn.

"What's clear is that for now rather than trying to change the market structure by creating new ways for market participants to face each other in trades, it makes more sense to lubricate what already exists," says Ponzo.

"If dealers can find a way to shift credit trades more efficiently then this preserves the current structure and will inject liquidity into the broken markets."

Not only has turnover halved, bid-ask spreads remain twice as wide as before the financial crisis. Yet at the same time, more than 80% of all trades in the EU and the US go through the books of the top 20 dealers.

The report calls for banks to adjust their business models away from risk-taking to match-making between their clients and among themselves. Credit trading, it says, now requires an efficient dealer-to- dealer (D2D) market, such as what exists in rates.

THREE'S A CROWD

According to GreySpark the new platforms cannot achieve price transparency, management of the time mismatch between buyers and sellers, and prevention of information leakage at the same time.

In practice, no single solution will be able to fill the void left by shrinking bank balance sheets, but as a number of new types of corporate bond liquidity pools are emerging, a continuum of specialist liquidity pools will coexist.

Russell Dinnage, GreySpark senior consultant, argues that the more radical initiatives seek to cut banks out of the loop altogether or reduce them to a pure agency role. But in practice these platforms still rely on dealers to assist with the formation of tradable prices, unless they ask their members to forsake their anonymity.

A new generation of D2D platforms is under development based on taking indications of interest instead of firm orders. However, it suffers from one major limitation, the 'pull' mechanism. Traders are required to actively seek for a matching interest but despite essential trades being done, swathes of useful ones are never pursued.

Meanwhile, a second generation of D2D facilities is trying to overcome the problem by having credit traders negotiate a tradable price using secure and private sessions.

Due to it representing a 'spray and pray' approach to the creation of additional liquidity, the new wave of D2D solutions must present the lowest possible barrier of entry for participants, integrate into existing workflows of credit traders and align commercial incentives to the benefits accrued by users. But most importantly, it must stay clear from competing against their own clients, the report says. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)