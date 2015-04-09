By Ross Kerber
| BOSTON, April 9
BOSTON, April 9 Some of the biggest dollar bulls
in the global bond fund sector have reversed course in recent
weeks, cutting exposure to the greenback amid concern the U.S.
Federal Reserve will delay a widely-anticipated interest rate
hike.
The shift comes as the dollar's rally to 12-year highs shows
signs of flagging, hurt by soft U.S. economic data and efforts
by European central banks to stimulate their own economies, fund
managers and analysts said.
Global bond fund managers pay close attention to countries'
relative economic performance, while their own performance can
turn sharply on central bank moves. The dollar has benefited so
much from the disparity between U.S economic performance and
much of the rest of the world's, that it's difficult to think it
will be maintained, said Jack McIntyre of the $3.9 billion Legg
Mason BW Global Opportunities Bond Fund..
"The dollar has had an unprecedented move in such a short
period of time," said McIntyre, who said he cut his fund's
exposure to the dollar to 37 percent, down from 43 percent in
early March, by removing currency hedges. "The rate of the
appreciation of the dollar has to slow. It's not sustainable.
We've moved so far, so quickly."
Global bond funds report, as a percentage of their total
assets, their exposure or allocations to various currencies. For
dollars, for instance, the figures would reflect fund holdings
of U.S. corporate and government bonds, dollar-denominated bonds
issued by foreign governments and corporations, and the effects
of instruments like currency hedges.
Four of the 10 fund managers that Thomson Reuters' Lipper
unit said posted the biggest increases in their dollar
allocations in 2014 told Reuters they have since trimmed their
positions. One increased his exposure, while the other five
declined to comment.
One of the biggest dollar enthusiasts, the $398 million
Prudential Global Total Return Fund, cut its dollar
exposure to 54 percent of assets at the end of February, down
from 58 percent at December 31, Prudential said.
"We're seeing the strong U.S. dollar as a headwind" on the
U.S. economy, by making exports more expensive, said Michael
Collins, manager of the fund. He said he felt the dollar market
was also showing signs of becoming top heavy. "It's a crowded
trade, and that always makes us a little nervous," he said.
The fund's dollar exposure was just 27 percent at the end of
2013, Prudential said.
Other managers who cut exposure included Erik Weisman of the
$647 million MFS Global Bond Fund and Christopher Diaz
of the $361 million Janus Global Bond Fund. Diaz said
he cut some dollar exposure based on what he called "dovish"
recent signals from the Fed that it could wait longer than
expected to raise rates.
Higher rates could draw in foreign investment and further
boost the dollar's value. Janus put the fund's dollar exposure
at 57 percent at the end of February, down from 76 percent at
the end of December.
The pattern matched a broader skepticism. Overall, fund
managers are about evenly split on whether the dollar will
strengthen, said Gregory Dowling, the head of research for Fund
Evaluation Group. That is a change from several months ago when,
he said, a majority expected the dollar to keep rising.
"People are starting to say, maybe it (the dollar) has come
too far, too fast," he said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
[For a graphic showing dollar exposures, click here:
link.reuters.com/bef54w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The dollar index, measuring the greenback's value
against a basket of major currencies, closed Tuesday up 23
percent since June 30, helping returns in funds with higher
dollar allocations. Yet the index has slid a bit off its
mid-March highs and has been hurt by weak U.S. jobs
data.
The manager among the group who sounded most optimistic
about the dollar was Michael Kushma of the $245 million Morgan
Stanley Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund. He
said he has increased the fund's dollar exposure to about 99
percent currently from 97 percent at Dec. 31.
Kushma said positive U.S. employment trends and low energy
prices still make a Fed rate increase by early next year likely
while stimulative actions by foreign central banks will take a
while to reach their economies.
"There's still not a lot of good news outside the U.S, and
we think the bad news in the U.S. is temporary," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
John Pickering)