HONG KONG Aug 8 China's Ministry of Finance
(MoF) on Monday launched the roadshow for a 20 billion yuan bond
issue in the offshore yuan bond market in Hong Kong, sources
close to the issue said.
The deal marks the MoF's third issue of so-called dim sum or
yuan-denominated bonds outside China, although it is bigger than
the previous two tranches combined, which reached 14 billion
yuan.
Top officials from major Chinese banks and the central
government were expected to attend a ceremony next week for the
launch of the offer, underscoring Beijing's determination to
build Hong Kong into an offshore yuan trading hub, the sources
said.
China has taken a series of steps to promote the use of the
yuan overseas and internationalise the currency.
