HONG KONG Aug 8 China's Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Monday launched the roadshow for a 20 billion yuan bond issue in the offshore yuan bond market in Hong Kong, sources close to the issue said.

The deal marks the MoF's third issue of so-called dim sum or yuan-denominated bonds outside China, although it is bigger than the previous two tranches combined, which reached 14 billion yuan.

Top officials from major Chinese banks and the central government were expected to attend a ceremony next week for the launch of the offer, underscoring Beijing's determination to build Hong Kong into an offshore yuan trading hub, the sources said.

China has taken a series of steps to promote the use of the yuan overseas and internationalise the currency. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)