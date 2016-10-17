ABIDJAN Oct 17 Ivory Coast has issued a 100
billion CFA franc ($170 million) 10-year bond to support large
scale infrastructure investments, the West African nation's
treasury director said on Monday.
"We are raising this money in order to finance investments
projected in our budget," Jacques Assahore, general director of
Ivory Coast Treasury, told Reuters.
The bond, with a 5.90 percent coupon, will be sold in units
of 10,000 CFA francs through to November 10 to investors across
the region's eight-nation CFA franc currency zone, Assahore
added.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Toby Chopra)