(This story originally appeared on IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Philip Wright
LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - From Asia to Europe, to the US and
Latin America and all points in between, the bond markets
started 2014 with an almighty bang. Globally, across all asset
classes, USD158bn of paper had been priced through 199
transactions last week as of 4pm London time on Friday,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
While no one doubted that the first full week of the year
would be busy, it soon seemed to turn into a relentless
procession of new issues, most notably in the middle of the
week.
The Epiphany holiday celebrated in Roman Catholic countries
on Monday only added to the perception of a frenetic pace.
Syndicate desks were itching to get started and came out all
guns blazing as soon as the opportunity presented itself. Add to
this the central bank announcements and US payroll data on
Thursday and Friday and the reasons for the hectic mid-week
period become plainer.
A bursting pipeline that is in effect time-constrained makes
the periods of activity seem all the more hectic. Viewed from a
historical perspective, however, the supply volume was nothing
out of the ordinary.
The first full week of 2013 produced USD191bn of bonds from
421 transactions, almost exactly repeated in the second week
with USD193bn from 425 trades. The previous year saw USD179bn
(404) and in 2011 the total was USD166bn (335).
"The first couple of weeks are always busy," said Miles
Millard, head of capital markets and treasury solutions at
Deutsche Bank. "After a busy year last year, with credit
fundamentals sound, the first couple of weeks as usual have been
busy, with frequent issuers and sovereigns keen to get in
early."
What has set this year apart, however, is the make-up of the
borrower base that has been welcomed by the investor community,
the breadth of which has been truly impressive.
"It's been across every sector, perhaps with the exception
of high-yield and ABS, which traditionally take a bit longer to
get going," said Bryan Pascoe, global head of DCM at HSBC.
HIGH BETA
But even within the various asset classes, a clear theme is
in evidence as investors seek to put their money to work. For
the most part, it has been the higher-beta transactions that
have enjoyed the greatest oversubscription levels and have been
welcomed by accounts looking to maximise returns.
In Asia, several high-yield Chinese property companies were
first out of the blocks, although the greater surprise was among
sovereigns, where Single B rated Sri Lanka kicked off supply
with a tightly priced USD1bn five-year deal.
EM favourite Indonesia - itself no stranger to the headlines
over recent times - followed with a blow-out USD4bn offering
(split evenly between 10s and 30s) that attracted a book of
around USD18bn, while the Philippines also chose the first week
to issue.
The sovereign baton was picked up in Europe and Latin
America. In the former, erstwhile outcasts Ireland and Portugal
sold 10-year paper, again to great acclaim and equally large
order books, with Ireland getting close to the 3% coupon
achieved by Poland later in the week, at 3.40%.
Peripheral sovereign paper has been on a remarkable
tightening journey in recent weeks and credit names have been
dragged in too. But they still offer investors much of what they
are after.
PERFECT STORM
Conditions have contrived to create something of a perfect
storm, as cash-rich investors look for a home for their money
with a decent return, banks begin to rebuild inventories and
issuers endeavour to take advantage while rates are still low
and spreads tight.
"The market clearly has a very favourable view on Europe,
which is reflected in the appetite for a broader spread of
names, particularly banks. Spreads are generally still tight and
you get a bit extra for peripheral European names," said
Millard.
This was underlined by the appearance of a number of
borrowers that it would have been fanciful until recently to
imagine could access the market.
Bailed-out Spanish duo Banco Mare Nostrum and Bankia, for
example, both made appearances, the former in covered bond
format, while the latter was able to jump straight into senior
and still command a EUR3.5bn book for a EUR1bn five-year deal.
Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland jumped on its sovereign's
coat-tails to sell EUR750m of five-year senior debt.
Added to this was a plethora of supply from across the periphery
(with the exception of Greece), in both senior and covered
format, all of which attracted strong demand.
CLEAR PREFERENCE
On the other side of the coin, however, transactions from
higher-rated, low-beta core European issuers did not for the
main part achieve quite the same degree of success. That is not
to say they were stymied in their issuance initiatives, just
that there was a clear preference for peripheral and lower-rated
credits and the returns they offered.
This was the case for corporates as much as financials. BMW
and Volkswagen, for example, only attracted twice covered books
on their respective deals - a perfectly respectable result but
not quite the nine and 10 times cover achieved by Triple B rated
French duo Valeo and APRR, or Italian utility Enel on its
multi-tranche, multi-currency hybrid (rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-).
"Deals from German autos are very frequent and offer little
in terms of spread. Instead, we prefer to seek exposure to
Triple B names and certain subordinated transactions with
attractive pick-ups," said a London-based investor.
ACROSS THE ATLANTIC
The situation in the US was similar in one regard. Here too,
appetite was keen for peripheral Yankee paper, such as from
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo or, more notably, Portugal's EDP, where,
not so long ago, demand for European paper was difficult to come
by.
"There is a much greater degree of comfort with macro risks
globally. Valuations are at a point where risks are fairly
reflected," said Jonny Fine, head of US investment-grade debt
syndicate at Goldman Sachs.
But there was also more than adequate interest to
accommodate France's Double A rated Total with no problem, as
well as similarly rated Rabobank from the Netherlands and SMBC
from Japan. And there was still room for an extremely tightly
priced blow-out from domestic credit GE Capital.
"The current bid for credit in the US extends across the
ratings spectrum. Rather than a typical search-for-yield
environment, where lower-beta credit is out of favour and higher
yielding product is the most keenly sought-after, the current
environment is indicative of strong demand for all. This is
probably a function of the more limited ability that US money
managers have to rotate from low-beta to high-beta investments,
given many portfolios have specific ratings constraints," said
Fine.
(Reporting by Philip Wright, editing by Matthew Davies)