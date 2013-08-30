* EUR140bn-worth of corporate bonds due to mature next year
LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Corporates may be facing their
biggest redemption wall in over a decade in 2014, but bankers
hoping that a refinancing scramble will result in bumper fees
will likely be disappointed as cash reserves should suffice to
service most of the maturities.
Approximately EUR140bn of investment-grade corporate bonds,
many issued in 2009 at much more expensive interest costs than
currently available, are due to mature next year, according to
Thomson Reuters data. That represents a redemption increase of
11% on 2013 levels and almost 50% on 2012 volumes.
But while this might have translated into a supply and fee
boom some years ago, prolonged volatility has meant that
companies have stockpiled cash and are now able to use it to buy
back high-coupon debt without having to tap markets.
"Obviously, corporates will not want their cash piles to
evaporate entirely, but our modelling suggests a significant
portion of maturing debt can be met from existing cash
resources," said Duncan Warwick-Champion, head of corporate
research at ECM Asset Management.
As a result, total annual primary supply volumes will likely
remain a far cry from the highs of 2009, when corporates rushed
to regain market access in the wake of the financial crisis that
crippled capital markets.
Over that period, four years ago, EUR270bn of high-grade
corporate bonds were priced in the currency - an all-time record
and more than double what was issued during the previous year.
This year, however, supply has fallen to approximately
EUR120bn, down more than 40% on that period, which may suggest
that corporates are confident they have enough cash to manage
upcoming maturities.
Volumes are slightly up on like-for-like 2012 numbers, which
may also reflect pre-funding during the first six months of the
year.
Backing this up, European corporate DCM fees were up around
16% during the first half of 2013 over the first half of 2012,
also suggesting that many corporates that have to raise money
have done so already.
"There are plenty of reasons why corporates needing money
would already have come to the markets," one London-based credit
analyst said, especially as there are several headwinds on the
horizon that point to funding costs rising.
"Predominately, of course, the prospect of rates rising if
the US Federal Reserve tapers stimulus."
MULTIPLE AVENUES
Another factor diminishing the chances of another record for
bonds, is that more funding avenues are now open to many
corporates than have been for the last few years.
"Corporates are regaining access to the loan market, so not
all the debt necessarily has to be refinanced through bonds in
the euro market," said Philippe Bradshaw, head of Europe
corporate syndicate at RBS.
Just this week, for example, Amgen announced that it would
fund its USD10.4bln acquisition of Onyx with USD8.1bn-worth of
loans. And in Europe, French engineering firm Schneider
Electric, said earlier this month that it would fund its
GBP3.9bn acquisition of Invensys with GBP2.56bn of loans.
Larger institutions also have access to a whole host of
different currencies, so supply is unlikely to be concentrated
in euros unless there is a specific need for it.
In addition, treasurers are likely to spread out their
financing plans over time rather than cram the market in order
to help optimise their funding costs.
"While some prefer to keep cost of carry to a
minimum and not refinance until just months before maturities,
others are still very conscious that issuance windows can open
and close very quickly, so are keen to access as soon as they
can," Bradshaw said.
MARGINAL PRICING PRESSURE
These factors all serve to quash predictions by some
syndicate bankers that the maturity wall could trigger a wave of
supply and even drive up funding costs and new issue premiums.
Before the summer break, companies were generally paying
single-digit premiums, and even though some bankers have said
concessions could creep up to 20bp or 25bp if supply picks up,
yields would still be very low on a historical basis.
On Wednesday, BMW printed a EUR700m September 2020 bond at
mid-swaps plus 35bp, offering a coupon of just 2%. In contrast,
at the end of 2008, the German auto company, rated A2/A, printed
a five-year deal that matures at the end of this year and pays a
staggering coupon of 8.875%.
"Yes, we may see concessions rise if supply is heavy, but on
an absolute basis funding conditions will still be attractive,"
said Bradshaw.