LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - European bond issuers are prioritising market access over getting the tightest possible pricing as the stigma of strongly performing new transactions in secondary markets lessens.

Unlike the US market, where flexibility has long been the order of the day, issuers in the European market have previously been focused on getting guidance and pricing right on the button from the word go.

But the days when lead managers could take a straightforward mathematical approach to pricing deals are long gone, market experts say.

A volatile backdrop, illiquid secondary markets and a fundamental change in pricing references, has meant that simply adding a 10b-15bp premium over secondary curves for new issues has become out-of-date.

"There is no shame in tightening guidance by large amounts on deals anymore. If an issuer tries to be too aggressive to start with, and only just gets the book covered, then there is no room for negotiation on price," said Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate at HSBC.

"If it can't drum up enough demand, in the worst case scenario, the deal is dead. At least if you start conservatively, and the deal is oversubscribed, then you can generate a proper discussion on pricing between the buyers and the seller."

The phenomenon is not just a corporate one. Big pricing revisions have also become more common place in the covered bond market.

Henry Raymond, chairman and chief executive at Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat, added that part of the difficulty in getting pricing right in the covered bond sector was fast moving markets.

"There was a time when syndicate bankers relied on secondary spreads... But now times have changed," he said.

"With bonds continuing to perform and such a high level of investor appetite, issuers do not have to pay such a significant premium to access the market. This is taking some time to adjust to."

ART NOT A SCIENCE

The gap between initial price thoughts and final pricing has undoubtedly been growing wider in recent weeks, and has sometimes been up to 20-30bp in the case of recent corporate deals from U.S. food group Heinz and German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp.

Societe Generale SFH's EUR2bn seven-year Obligations de Financement, which attracted demand in excess of EUR5bn, priced 13bp inside initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 107bp.

Critics argue that these relatively large shifts suggest that some syndicate teams are struggling to get a handle on market conditions.

Some bankers away from the deal said Thyssen's EUR7.5bn order book -- one of the biggest of the year -- implied that the issuer had paid over the odds.

A swathe of other deals -- including transactions completed by Daimler and Centrica -- have also tightened by between 12bp and 19bp since pricing, on the back of respective order books of EUR2.5bn and GBP2.2bn.

In the covered sector, Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat's deal tightened by 14bp.

"These are big jumps and show that some syndicates still don't trust the strength of the market at the moment," said one investment-grade syndicate official, who declined to be named.

"Spreads are tightening and funding costs are low. It's not just a brief window like we saw in the second half of 2011 -- but a more substantial trend."

Others offered a more cautious assessment, noting that the three-year absence of ThyssenKrupp from debt capital markets would have made it almost impossible to pinpoint guidance to the nearest basis point, even for the most experienced bankers.

HSBC's Mercier reinforced that view, saying price discovery was more of an art, especially for issuers who have not been in the market for a long time.

"The idea is to get people talking in order to work out what the right level is."

PRAGMATIC ISSUERS

As extraordinary conditions call for extraordinary actions, issuers seem to have come to terms with the idea that they will have to remain flexible for some time.

"Syndicates are in a difficult position at the moment," said Tony Kendall, group treasurer of Centrica.

"They are conservative by nature - it's part of their job -- but at the same time such high investor demand is creating a real challenge for them. I have no gripe with syndicates at all, and I have no problem with their attitude of being safe rather than sorry."

Rick Martin, the group director of treasury at Virgin Media, which attracts both investment-grade and high-yield cash, said that companies are generally prioritising market access.

"There is always a balancing act between leaving money on the table and upsetting investors," Martin said, adding that the group's USD500m 10-year bond was bid about 1.5 points higher since its launch last week.

"The market is very frothy at the moment and the impression I get is that issuers are prepared to cut the banks some slack if they don't get the pricing exactly right."

Centrica, like many issuers of late, had the advantage of pricing its recent bond deal on a good day when spreads were moving generally tighter.

"When spreads start widening and conditions get worse, that's when we might start seeing conflicts between syndicates, and between bankers and issuers," Kendall said. (Additional reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand)