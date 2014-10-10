LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Banks' plans for a bond network to
improve liquidity in the corporate debt market face significant
hurdles beyond the technological challenges, including the
vested interests of the market's long-established players and
dealers.
The so-called Neptune project envisions a kind of virtual
mall where buyers, sellers and even bond trading platforms can
gather to improve their chances at making trades.
A feasibility study for the non-profit project, which has
seen 12 banks contribute a first round of funding so far, is due
to be completed by December.
But while market participants have become increasingly vocal
about liquidity shortages in the debt markets, other recent
initiatives have failed to solve the problem - and indeed have
arguably increased the market's fragmentation.
"How will people disseminate and receive information? What
information will be available?" said Sotiris Manderis, director
of electronic trading at HSBC.
"There are a host of issues and details to be worked out."
With dealers reducing inventories in the face of stringent
new regulations imposed after the financial crisis, liquidity
has become a regular problem in the market.
A dozen banks including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Societe
Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse have signed up to
Neptune so far in hopes it can improve the situation.
Instead of executing trades, however, Neptune will be a
centre where banks send axes and price information. The hope is
that clients and trading venues alike will subscribe to it.
Many bankers say dealers would still be able to control
their outgoing information on such a platform, though others
worry they could end up revealing too much to a rival bank.
"I think it only works if the platforms sign up, and at the
moment the barrier to entry is connectivity," one said. "So I
cannot see them giving away that advantage."
HOOKING UP
Another difficulty facing Neptune is the enormous challenge
of getting the different technologies - both infrastructure and
software - integrated into a single platform.
Etrading Software has been brought in as a consultant on the
project, though those involved say it will take at least a year
to figure out.
"It's an interesting development and could be a good
solution," said Paul Reynolds, the CEO of Bondcube, a new
multi-participant bond trading platform involved in the Neptune
talks.
"The challenge for Neptune is to get all the technology to
seamlessly appear in one place," he told IFR. "To somehow comply
to all the business models of all those platforms is a huge
technical and business challenge."
For all its ambitions to function almost like a one-stop
site, though, Neptune is joining a crowded and highly fragmented
field that already has some 40 bond-trading venues in it.
And not one of the large established venues in the market -
including Bloomberg's ALLQ, Tradeweb (part-owned by Thomson
Reuters) and MarketAxess - have signed up to the project.
THINKING BIG
The plethora of venues has long frustrated the market, and
the idea for Neptune comes at a time when investors appear to be
truly hungry for a change to the trading structure.
But it and others - like Deutsche Bank's Oasis project - are
for the moment long on theory and somewhat short on concrete
details.
If it works, however, many in the market will have reason to
cheer.
"On the sell-side you can show your inventory to a number of
clients in a standardised manner, and from the buy-side it's an
efficient way to receive this information," said Manderis at
HSBC.
"People on the buy and sell side will have different
opinions, and we need to agree on how to address them," he said.
"But it's win-win."
(reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Alex Chambers, Marc
Carnegie,)
))