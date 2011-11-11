(The writer is Editor at Large, International Financing Review. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin, IFR

LONDON, Nov. 11 (Reuters) -- We've become accustomed to seeing markets moving in and out of sync around European sovereign-event risk.

While all markets trade into the same macroeconomic themes, each puts its own interpretations around them, in so far as it impacts on signals and biases at the micro level. Market inter-relationships are rarely linear, however, and there's been some volatility in debt-equity correlations of late as each has reacted in its own idiosyncratic way.

This general topic was exercising my mind as I prepared to chair this year's European Equity Capital Markets conference in London on Nov. 9. This is the third year I've hosted this event, which has become a real community gathering of equity capital markets (ECM) origination, and syndication folk and related market professionals. It's a great opportunity to gauge the industry's view and get its read on future activity.

Our series of panel sessions dived into prospects for IPOs; whether we'll see corporates come out in 2012 with equity capital-raising plans as part of M&A or other event activity; optimizing syndication and execution strategies; the receptiveness of the market to bank equity; as well as prospects for emerging and growth markets.

We discussed all of this as Italy crashed and burned.

The fact that we retained most of our audience for the entire day was a good sign. This, of course, was principally down to our scintillating content, but it's also because the ECM crowd felt what was going on with Italy was a 'bond market thing' as opposed to a genuine crisis.

DESPONDENCY

That said, I regret to report that there was a disquieting air of dejection and despondency in the room vis-a-vis ECM activity in 2012. I had to ask our engineer to turn sound and lighting up full blast because I reckoned loud, bright and breezy was the best way of preventing our delegates from thoughts of weeping. I moderated seven panel sessions over seven hours - but I admit to sneaking off for a sly vodka/Red Bull at lunchtime to restore my gloomy spirits and depleted energy levels.

While some of the conversations were lively, the bottom line is that there's really not a lot to look forward to in European ECM. IPOs won't fly in this environment, and the issue is not shortage of supply; the problem is demand.

While investors who got burned by flotations that tanked in the aftermarket may think twice, it's also about showing them the right deals i.e. high-quality deals differentiated by region and sector where banks have carried out proper diligence and are bringing firms that have reached the requisite quality threshold.

Corporates will sit on their hands in 2012, and there's limited scope for ECM to play a role in an M&A market that's unlikely to zing in the next year. On the bank side, lack of access to debt funding was seen as a more serious issue than access to equity financing.

Deleveraging will of course provide some of the answers on the capital front. But not every bank looking to tap shareholders or outside investors will get good execution at a good price. Hybrid capital will provide a limited solution; CoCos, similarly, will create a niche for themselves but they're unlikely to offer banks a channel for raising significant amounts of capital.

BRIGHT SPOTS FOR DEALS

There are a couple of bright spots. Emerging and growth markets - including Russia, Poland and Turkey - provide grounds for optimism on dealflow. And Nordic markets will provide a bit of respite at the region's Northern fringes.

My take on the whole day? I don't think it'll be that bad. Investors are sitting on a lot of cash. If the Street can get it right in terms of deal prep, early intelligence gathering, putting together sensible syndicates, pricing right for the prevailing market conditions - including re-pricing where necessary, building good communication during marketing and bookbuilding, I reckon more deals will get squeezed out than the gloomy predictions suggest.

As for Italy, notwithstanding the issues the country is confronting on its levels of public debt, I think the rout has been overdone. You get the impression that the bond market battered Italian debt basically because it could, but then panicked itself by the headlines it was creating around debt sustainability, spreads to Germany, absolute levels across the curve, the shape of the curve, and the lack of any immediate policy response.

In a comment on Friday, my colleague Divyang Shah wrote of the sequential attacks on euro zone government bond markets. Kicking off with outer peripherals (Greece, Ireland, Portugal), the rot shifted to inner peripherals (Italy, Spain), to outer core (Belgium) and has now reached the inner core (France, Austria).

He said France was "simply the next stage of the de-risking process". That gives what's happened the air of something planned. I don't think it's that thought out. It looks to me like a combination of uncertainty, panic, herd behavior but also ferocious and predatory behavior by some corners of the market. And I do wonder about the volumes behind the price action.

The Italian Senate approved the budget law on Friday, hastening Berlusconi's departure and Mario Monti's arrival; Greece nominated Lucas Papademos as its new prime minister. Stocks pushed higher and Italian 10-year bonds fell below 6.7 percent.

Someone asked me last week: what do you think is going to happen with the Eurozone crisis? I haven't got the remotest idea, but it looks to me like we're getting to the end of the beginning of a (very long) solution phase, rather than the beginning of the end.