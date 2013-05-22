* Region on track for US$85bn in dollar bonds by end-May
* Total 2013 volume may reach US$155bn
* S&P sees Asian bond market outgrowing US by 2017
By Christopher Langner
May 22 (IFR) - Dollar bond issuance from Asia, excluding
Australia and Japan, is on track to end May over US$85bn, a
record, after two weeks of US$6bn-plus in fixed income supply
and amid forecasts of a busy last week of the month. Issuance
was at US$80.2bn for the year as of May 16.
The pace has been so intense that Asian bankers are starting
to wonder how long it can last. They have been constantly
revising their estimates upwards and some now expect volumes to
top US$155bn this year. That would surpass the US$133.8bn booked
last year. "Another record year," said one banker in Singapore.
"I don't know how long this can last."
If Standard & Poor's is to be believed, the clip is nowhere
near slowing down. Last week, the agency published research
predicting that corporate debt outstanding in the Asia Pacific
would surpass that of North America and Europe by 2017. China
alone will account for a third of the US$53trn global corporate
debt over 2013-17.
"China's credit surge will propel Asia-Pacific's corporate
debt to levels exceeding the combined debt of Western countries
comprising the US, Canada, eurozone (European Economic and
Monetary Union), and UK," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Terry
Chan wrote in the report.
The trend, though, is more than a regional one as emerging
market (EM) debt is a fast-growing asset class globally. In a
report last year, Barclays indicated outstanding EM corporate
debt in hard currency had exceeded US$1trn, almost as big as the
US high-yield market, which is the largest in the world for the
asset class.
JP Morgan reached the same conclusion, saying that
outstanding dollar-denominated bonds from EM corporates had
reached about US$1.07trn by the end of 2012. Meanwhile, the
domestic high-yield market in the US stands at around
US$1.17trn, according to estimates from fund manager Neuberger
Berman.
Neuberger Berman, in fact, is probably the latest example of
how important an asset class EM debt has become. The
employee-owned fund, which manages assets for some of the
biggest pension funds in the US, last month hired a team to
cover EM debt in its first foray directly into that asset class.
"EM corporate debt has become an asset class that is deep
enough to warrant the attention of players that used to look at
it only marginally before," said Rob Drijkoningen, managing
director of Neuberger Berman's EM bond portfolio.
"Recent jumbo oil and gas deals reaffirm the thesis that the
high-quality segment of EM is now formally part of 'global
credit', a space that was once primarily dominated by only US,
European and Japanese issuers," said Robert Abad, emerging
market specialist for fund manager Western Asset Management,
referring to last week's US$11bn-plus multi-tranche transaction
from Brazilian oil giant Petrobras.
Asian bankers may wonder how long it will continue but for
now it seems like they should get used to US$5bn-plus weekly
issuance and US$150bn-plus annual tallies for dollar-denominated
debt from the region. After all, the buyers seem as comfortable
as ever with the asset class, and there is plenty of interest
from issuers.
