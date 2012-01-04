LONDON Jan 4 Germany sold 4.06 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Thursday, with its first auction of the year seeing a pick-up in demand supported by large coupon and redemption payments to investors.

Demand was notably better than at the launch of the January 2022 bond in November when fewer bids were worth less than the 6 billion euros on offer, resulting in almost 40 percent of the paper being retained.

"(The bid/cover ratio) was above one, which the market will see as a decent start for the year because the previous one in November was a shocking one," Lloyds Bank rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

"Good redemptions helped it despite a slight risk-on mood today."

A bond repayment of 25 billion euro bond on Wednesday as well as more than 12.5 billion euros of coupon payments to investors supported the sale.

The average yield dropped to 1.93 percent from 1.98 percent but the dwindling returns on offer due to the sharp rally in safe-haven assets as the euro zone debt crisis has intensified have led to lower than average demand at recent German auctions.

Bids on Wednesday were 5.142 billion euros for the 5 billion euros of paper on offer to give a bid/cover ratio of 1.3.

I November, the bid/cover ratio was 1.1, although taking into account the large amount of paper retained then, bids were not enough to cover the amount of paper on offer.

However, Wednesday's auction is still below the average of 1.54 seen at 10-year sales in 2011 and a 19 percent retention rate is also above the 2011 average.

This week's supply is focused on so-called core euro zone issuers. France sells up to 8 billion euros of bonds on Thursday.

However, the key test of investor sentiment will be next week, when Spain and Italy -- the two countries most exposed to an escalation of the crisis -- kick off their 2012 issuance.

March Bund futures were down 22 ticks on the day at 138.07, compared with 137.90 before the auction. The 2-10 year German bond yield spread was 1 basis point tighter at 173 bps. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)