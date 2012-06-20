* Demand strong despite lack of coupon payment
* Cash preservation paramount as debt crisis deepens
* Focus turns to more challenging Spanish debt sale
(Adds detail, background)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 20 Investors snapped up 4 billion
euros of zero-interest German two-year government bonds at
auction on Wednesday as they sought to protect their capital
from the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
Strong demand for liquid German bonds, particularly
shorter-dated issues, as a safe investment in a crisis now
buffeting Spain and threatening to suck in Italy, has pushed
yields to record lows across maturities. Two-year yields even
briefly turned negative at the beginning of June.
With no end to the turbulence in sight, investors have
become more concerned with preserving their capital than with
the return on it.
Investors' bids were worth 1.9 times the amount of paper on
offer, compared with an average of 1.86 percent at two-year
auctions this year, according to Reuters data.
The average yield at the sale was 0.1 percent, compared with
an average of 0.19 percent so far this year. This is in stark
contrast to the euro-era high of 5.07 percent Spain had to pay
to sell 12-month bills on Tuesday as investors worried it will
soon be forced to seek international aid.
Although German debt has come under some pressure over the
last week on concerns Berlin may have to foot most of the bill
to keep the euro zone together, yields remain extremely low by
historical standards.
"For all the talk of the potential impact of a crisis
solution on the Bund curve it would seem there is still
sufficient uncertainty to ensure a capital preservation bid
trumps German debt's distinct lack of yield advantage," said
Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank.
Germany last month became one of a select club of countries,
including Japan, which issue conventional debt offering little
or nothing in terms of interest payments.
SPANISH TEST
The yield spread between German two- and 10-year bonds
tightened to 147 bps from 148 just before the auction.
The German curve is near its steepest since early May as
some investors have begun questioning the value of German bonds
- particularly longer-dated maturities - at current low yield
levels and on concerns about the high price the euro zone's
biggest economy will pay whatever the outcome of the crisis.
"The key take-away from this auction is that it provides
further evidence of the increased segmentation of the German
curve, with the front end being well bid due to the ongoing debt
crisis," said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister.
"The belly (5- and 7-year) and the long end of the curve is
increasingly affected by the credit dilution story, the (risk
of) debt mutualisation. This explains the massive steepening of
the German curve and I guess this is going to continue."
This week's big test for the euro zone bond market will be
Spain's sale on Thursday of two-, three- and five-year bonds.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy is expected to pay
record high borrowing rates after Sunday's Greek election failed
to ease concerns about the bloc's future and as investors worry
Madrid may need a full sovereign bailout.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)