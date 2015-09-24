LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza stunned debt bankers on Thursday when it announced plans to raise Tier 2 debt just a few weeks after unveiling a 1bn loss.

The Italian lender has mandated BNP Paribas and UniCredit for a minimum 200m 10-year non-call five-year bond, which could emerge as early as Friday.

The backdrop for the transaction is difficult given that investor risk appetite for bank debt is currently at a low ebb. It also comes as the bank's former top executive team is investigated for market manipulation.

"I really don't know what to make of this...I hope the trade has been pre-placed," said a FIG syndicate banker.

"Difficult market conditions aside, this deal makes no sense and I don't think many investors outside Italy would want to get involved."

The transaction is being marketed at a yield of around 9%, according to two banking sources away from the trade.

One bookrunner was unavailable for comment, while the other said it was too early to discuss pricing levels and that investor feedback was still being gathered.

Only last week, Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa failed to fully sell a 500m three-year senior deal because of investor reluctance to buy sub-investment grade bank debt.

Banco Popolare SC also tried to raise subordinated debt in April this year but had to shelve the deal after struggling to find demand.

Furthermore, Popolare Vicenza's senior debt has performed poorly. A 750m five-year priced in March at 270bp over mid-swaps was quoted at 463bp over on Thursday, according to Eikon prices.

Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5bn from investors in a share sale early next year, which UniCredit has fully underwritten.

The loss was due to writedowns of risky loans, goodwill impairments on past acquisitions, and funds the ECB forced it to set aside against possible risks after a separate recent audit, it said in a statement

"You either like the story or you don't and in a way, it doesn't matter what the market backdrop is," said a lead banker. "They have changed top management, announced the capital increase and the new Tier 2 is part of the broader capital plan the bank is undertaking."

The global coordinators for the share offering and listing include BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and UniCredit. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)