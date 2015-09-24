LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza stunned
debt bankers on Thursday when it announced plans to raise Tier 2
debt just a few weeks after unveiling a 1bn loss.
The Italian lender has mandated BNP Paribas and UniCredit
for a minimum 200m 10-year non-call five-year bond, which could
emerge as early as Friday.
The backdrop for the transaction is difficult given that
investor risk appetite for bank debt is currently at a low ebb.
It also comes as the bank's former top executive team is
investigated for market manipulation.
"I really don't know what to make of this...I hope the trade
has been pre-placed," said a FIG syndicate banker.
"Difficult market conditions aside, this deal makes no sense
and I don't think many investors outside Italy would want to get
involved."
The transaction is being marketed at a yield of around 9%,
according to two banking sources away from the trade.
One bookrunner was unavailable for comment, while the other
said it was too early to discuss pricing levels and that
investor feedback was still being gathered.
Only last week, Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa failed to
fully sell a 500m three-year senior deal because of investor
reluctance to buy sub-investment grade bank debt.
Banco Popolare SC also tried to raise subordinated debt in
April this year but had to shelve the deal after struggling to
find demand.
Furthermore, Popolare Vicenza's senior debt has performed
poorly. A 750m five-year priced in March at 270bp over
mid-swaps was quoted at 463bp over on Thursday, according to
Eikon prices.
Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5bn from
investors in a share sale early next year, which UniCredit has
fully underwritten.
The loss was due to writedowns of risky loans, goodwill
impairments on past acquisitions, and funds the ECB forced it to
set aside against possible risks after a separate recent audit,
it said in a statement
"You either like the story or you don't and in a way, it
doesn't matter what the market backdrop is," said a lead banker.
"They have changed top management, announced the capital
increase and the new Tier 2 is part of the broader capital plan
the bank is undertaking."
The global coordinators for the share offering and listing
include BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and
UniCredit.
