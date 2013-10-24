* Italian lender capitalises on optimum selling conditions
* Lack of tax clarity blocks Additional Tier 1 path
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - UniCredit pre-funded some of its 2014
capital redemptions this week, ahead of what could be a rocky
year as the AQR and stress tests loom, but is holding off from
issuing Additional Tier 1 until greater clarity on its tax
treatment emerges.
UniCredit sold a EUR1bn 12 non-call seven-year Tier 2 deal
with a 5.75% coupon on Monday, adding to a string of Italian
deals that have been sold by the country's banks in recent
weeks.
For UniCredit, the market conditions and timing were
perfect.
Since the end of September, the iTraxx subordinated index
has tightened by almost 40bp, from 213bp to 177bp, and
UniCredit's subordinated spreads have improved by 60bp in the
same period.
"It seemed like an ideal time to issue a capital bond," said
Waleed El-Amir, senior vice-president of UniCredit's strategic
funding and investments business.
"We did not have need to issue again before the end of the
year but we decided to do pre-funding as the market was strong
and the spread was attractive."
UniCredit has EUR876m of subordinated debt that is set to
mature in 2014, so locking in Tier 2 capital ahead of a
potentially volatile year is being viewed as a shrewd approach
to its capital management.
In the wake of the deal, syndicate bankers are encouraging
the national champion to take the plunge and issue the country's
first Additional Tier 1 bond to comply with new regulations, but
UniCredit is unwilling to blaze this trail.
"Everyone is talking about Additional Tier 1 at the moment
but there are still too many unknowns, not least the tax
treatment, for us to consider accessing this market," said
El-Amir.
Apart from the UK and Spain, European banks have yet to get
clarity on the tax treatment of Additional Tier 1 instruments
and whether they will be tax-deductible.
EURO CALL
For this reason, UniCredit, like many European issuers, has
focused its capital-raising efforts on Tier 2 issuance this
year, selling SGD300m of 10.5 non-call 5.5-year bonds in
Singapore dollars in January this year, as well as a USD750m 10
non-call five-year issue in April.
Market participants were pleased to see a peripheral bank
finally able to sell a callable Tier 2 after the reopening of
the market by stronger banks in September/October.
Peripheral issuers have only been able to sell bullet
structures in the euro market in recent years, which are less
efficient from a regulatory capital perspective but favoured by
investors who have not wanted to risk an issuer not calling at
the earliest opportunity.
"Doing a callable is less of an issue for a bank like
UniCredit, unlike other peripheral banks that have a more
chequered history when it comes to calling bond deals," said a
banker not on the deal.
And, according to El-Amir, the favourable market backdrop
meant that UniCredit only ended up paying a modest premium of
around 10bp for the callable structure.
"(This) gives us the benefit of a more efficient regulatory
amortisation profile. The bond also priced a point through where
we issued a bullet structure last year, which shows just how far
the market has come," he said.
Last October, UniCredit priced a EUR1.25bn 10-year bullet at
mid-swaps plus 510bp and offered investors a 6.95% coupon.
This time around, despite the more aggressive pricing, there
was certainly demand for the deal as European investors placed
more than EUR3.5bn of orders, allowing the bond to print at
410bp over mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than where bankers initially
marketed the bond.
UniCredit's Reg S transaction is expected to be rated
Ba1/BBB-/BBB and will have a one-time call at the issuer's
discretion, subject to regulatory approval. If not called, the
coupon will reset to five-year mid-swaps plus the initial credit
spread.
Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBS and
UniCredit were lead managers on the deal.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Philip Wright)