LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The euro senior financials market has
experienced its worst start since 2008, as the bail-in of five
Novo Banco senior bonds over the Christmas break and volatility
take their toll on confidence.
The first few weeks of the year are traditionally a busy
time for financial institutions as they make the most of the
liquidity in the market to get as much funding under their belts
before they go into blackout.
Banks raised over 16.5bn-equivalent across euros, sterling
and US dollars in the first week of 2015 and almost
18bn-equivalent in 2014, according to IFR data.
However, the single currency has yet to see a single public
bond, the first time since 2008 no senior euro transactions have
priced in the first business week of the year.
"We weren't very keen on senior debt last year given the
regulatory noise and the fact that it can be used to provide
bail-in capital and, as an investor, you are not really rewarded
for that risk," said Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz, investment
manager, fixed income, at Kames Capital.
"What happened with Novo Banco ought to remind investors
that regulators will do what suits them in times of distress."
The Bank of Portugal transferred almost 2bn of Novo Banco
senior debt to bad bank Banco Espirito Santo, thereby imposing
huge losses on investors, shocking those who thought their
holdings were safe.
Investors have not only seen losses on these bonds but also
on weaker credits in their portfolios. A 200m Tier 2 for small
Italian lender Veneto Banca issued at the end of November was
quoted at a 91.71 cash price on Thursday, having lost almost six
points from its 97.628 reoffer price.
"Novo Banco has blown a massive hole in investors'
portfolios and many will be looking at their investment plans
and retreating into core national champions where there is no
question on solvency and liquidity," said a head of FIG
syndicate.
HAMPERED CONFIDENCE
But Novo Banco is not the only culprit and volatility has
also taken its toll. No order book was disclosed for the only
senior trade of the year to come to market so far - a £250m
five-year for Westpac New Zealand - and market participants
speculated that it was not fully sold.
Santander UK Holdings Plc, which mandated a 10-year sterling
debut holding company deal, had to step back on Thursday after
markets opened in the red - a decision that was roundly
applauded.
Chinese stocks fell heavily overnight. The Shanghai Comp
gap-opened down 2% and then almost immediately fell to the 7%
cut-off limit, triggering circuit-breakers and ending trading
after less than half an hour, the shortest session in the
history of the index.
Synthetic credit opened wider, with the Main up 2.5bp at
84.25bp, the Crossover 11bp higher at 349bp and the Senior
Financials up 2.25bp at 81bp.
"This is not the start that people wanted to see and the
general market tone is tricky," said a senior syndicate banker.
"Senior will be the most difficult asset class this year, versus
subordinated, where at least you know where you are in the
creditors' ranking order," said the syndicate official.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)