LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - A US$750m Additional Tier 1 from DNB
Bank has plummeted as investor concern mounts around the impact
of low oil prices on the bank and its overall capital position.
DNB has traditionally been regarded as one of the world's
strongest banks and would usually be the place where investors
park their money for safety.
However, while other AT1 bonds have also struggled in the
current market, the magnitude of DNB's underperformance stands
out from its Nordic peer group.
Its 5.75% dollar perp non-call five has dropped more than
four points in January alone to hit 91.45, its lowest level
since pricing last March.
Bonds from the likes of Svenska and Danske have fallen just
two points from earlier this month, and the lowest oil price
since 2003 has been blamed as playing a key part in the bond's
underperformance.
"DNB's share price and some of its more subordinated assets
such as AT1 have clearly underperformed the other Nordics," said
Tommy Paxeus, head of Nordic FIG DCM-FSG at Deutsche Bank.
"You could take the view this is due to oil headlines -
whether true or not, people tend to look at Norway and oil in
tandem. If you extend that to DNB as the national champion, then
some investors become a little bit nervous around investing."
Norway's financial regulator said this month that the oil
price falls will probably lead to rising lending losses at
Norwegian banks.
CAPITAL QUESTION MARKS
But oil is not the only culprit. There are questions around
DNB's capital levels after it reported a Common Equity Tier 1
ratio of 13.4% at the end of Q3, just below its year-end target
of 13.5%. It has some way to go this year, with a year-end 2016
target of 15%.
"They were not quite yet where they need to be for year-end,
which might make some investors nervous," said Pauline Lambert,
an executive director in financial institutions at Scope
Ratings.
That CET1 ratio can look slim compared to some of its peers,
a FIG DCM banker added.
Confusion around the ability of banks to make coupon
payments on AT1s may also have played a part. "It looks like
there's fear in the market and it's almost trading as if DNB
could skip a coupon," the FIG DCM banker added.
DNB's Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) cushion stands at
just 1.37% versus for example Danske's 9.22%, according to
CreditSights analysts.
While the European Banking Authority in December clarified
how much capital Europe's lenders must hold to make
discretionary distributions, some uncertainty still remains.
"There is also a lot of confusion around coupon payments and
the reading of the EBA opinion by the ECB. The Nordic regulators
continue to favour a pragmatic approach and won't have automatic
or arbitrary rules when it comes to coupon payments which should
favour these AT1s," said Gildas Surry, a senior analyst at Axiom
Alternative Investments.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
However, bankers said there was no reason why it should be
trading so far back from Svenska Handelsbanken, which has a
dollar perp non-call six bond bid at 95.5 for a yield of 6.424%.
"My personal view is there is value in DNB at this level
versus the others, but you could make arguments both ways," said
Deutsche's Paxeus.
"If you're a mark-to-market investor, there is certainly
more volatility in that bond versus their comparable Nordic
AT1s, and thus some may choose to sit it out. However, if you
buy to hold you can pick up DNB's AT1 at around 8% on a yield to
call basis, which is quite attractive for an investment-grade
asset."
