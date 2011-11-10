(Repeats Wednesday story for wider audience)
* Companies to forego bond sales, remain flush with cash
* Bankers see broad bond sales resuming only next year
* Spreads to tighten for high-grade bonds in market return
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Brazilian companies, which had
pulled back on borrowing over the summer as concerns rose over
a possible Greek default, are unlikely to rush to bond markets
for now, because many are flush with cash and others are still
waiting for global risk aversion to ease, bankers said.
Last week's successful sale of $1.1 billion of Brazilian
government debt due in 2041 in a reopening reignited hopes that
companies might follow suit and return to the bond market.
Early signs that a two-way flow among traders was gaining
traction fanned speculation that liquidity, and issuers, could
return to the marketplace.
But bankers, who tend to gush with enthusiasm every time a
window of opportunity for new deals opens, are striking a
cautious tone -- at least for now.
Escalating worries over the European debt crisis, with the
collapse of both the Greek and Italian governments, is keeping
bond investors around the world skittish. In addition, not too
many local companies need to raise money -- they appear
prepared to face a challenging outlook in the months ahead.
"There may be something for government-regulated and
utility names, or for companies with a rating similar to the
sovereign's. Others will have to wait until next year," said
Alexander Severino, a managing director with Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual who oversees global bond sales.
Brazilian companies, many of which are expanding businesses
faster than global peers, are still seen as sheltered from the
credit woes that are buffeting rivals in the industrialized
world. Their market access should gain traction as
debt-refinancing worries in the United States and Europe ease.
Corporate bond sales in Brazil so far this year have topped
the levels for the same period in 2010, but the gains were
driven earlier in the year as exporters, banks and retailers
took advantage of low borrowing costs and torrid demand for
emerging market debt.
But as the possibility of a Greek default weighed on
sentiment beginning around July, capital markets folded.
Corporate issuers raised $29.79 billion through the sale of
bonds in global capital markets through the end of October,
more than the $27.6 billion sold in the same period of 2010,
according to data by Credit Suisse Group and Thomson Reuters.
Although bankers had expected a reopening of bond
offerings by around September. But with the worsening of the
euro zone crisis and signs that Italy could face problems to
refinance its debt, bankers opted to put bond offerings to
rest.
Bond sales are not being hastily sought by Brazilian
companies, said Pedro Bianchi, head of debt capital markets at
the Brazilian unit of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N).
"Everyone has very large cash holdings at the moment,"
Bianchi said. "If they choose to go to markets it's probably
because they would like to pre-finance plans for 2012 or
because the opportunity is too good to pass up."
Bianchi predicts that the market will be more receptive to
companies with investment-grade credit ratings and with
government backing than junk-rated borrowers. Real-denominated
bond offerings, as well as those of perpetual bonds, could be
more problematic at this juncture.
TIGHTER SPREADS?
Michael Schoen, who oversees Latin American global bond
sales at Credit Suisse Group, said investors have not lost
their interest in corporate bond offerings from Latin America's
largest economy, although they have become more selective as
the crisis in Europe extends.
This year, state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PBR.N)
sold $6 billion of bonds in three parts at record-low yields
for 10- and 20-year Brazilian corporate debt. The company is
rated Baa1 by Moody's Investors Service, one level above
Brazil's government rating.
Several issuers rated below investment grade rushed to sell
debt in global markets in the first half of the year. But as
the situation in Europe worsened, those high-yield issuers
rapidly pulled their offerings.
The crisis has also boosted the cost of borrowing,
especially for the lower-rated issuers.
Brazilian investment-grade issuers are now paying interest
of about 1.8 percentage points more than comparable U.S.
Treasuries, compared with 1.3 percentage points at the start of
the year, according to Credit Suisse data.
For issuers rated below investment-grade, the spread jumped
to about 4 percentage points on average at the end of last
month from about 2.8 points early in the year.
Therefore, the higher the rating, the better the outlook in
an eventual market return, New York-based Schoen said.
Investment-grade companies in Brazil "remain an attractive
asset class, and their spreads have room to go down," he said.
In the case of high-yield bonds, "investors will be very
selective if they return to markets."
