By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Brazilian companies, which had pulled back on borrowing over the summer as concerns rose over a possible Greek default, are unlikely to rush to bond markets for now, because many are flush with cash and others are still waiting for global risk aversion to ease, bankers said.

Last week's successful sale of $1.1 billion of Brazilian government debt due in 2041 in a reopening reignited hopes that companies might follow suit and return to the bond market. Early signs that a two-way flow among traders was gaining traction fanned speculation that liquidity, and issuers, could return to the marketplace.

But bankers, who tend to gush with enthusiasm every time a window of opportunity for new deals opens, are striking a cautious tone -- at least for now.

Escalating worries over the European debt crisis, with the collapse of both the Greek and Italian governments, is keeping bond investors around the world skittish. In addition, not too many local companies need to raise money -- they appear prepared to face a challenging outlook in the months ahead.

"There may be something for government-regulated and utility names, or for companies with a rating similar to the sovereign's. Others will have to wait until next year," said Alexander Severino, a managing director with Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual who oversees global bond sales.

Brazilian companies, many of which are expanding businesses faster than global peers, are still seen as sheltered from the credit woes that are buffeting rivals in the industrialized world. Their market access should gain traction as debt-refinancing worries in the United States and Europe ease.

Corporate bond sales in Brazil so far this year have topped the levels for the same period in 2010, but the gains were driven earlier in the year as exporters, banks and retailers took advantage of low borrowing costs and torrid demand for emerging market debt.

But as the possibility of a Greek default weighed on sentiment beginning around July, capital markets folded.

Corporate issuers raised $29.79 billion through the sale of bonds in global capital markets through the end of October, more than the $27.6 billion sold in the same period of 2010, according to data by Credit Suisse Group and Thomson Reuters.

Although bankers had expected a reopening of bond offerings by around September. But with the worsening of the euro zone crisis and signs that Italy could face problems to refinance its debt, bankers opted to put bond offerings to rest.

Bond sales are not being hastily sought by Brazilian companies, said Pedro Bianchi, head of debt capital markets at the Brazilian unit of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N).

"Everyone has very large cash holdings at the moment," Bianchi said. "If they choose to go to markets it's probably because they would like to pre-finance plans for 2012 or because the opportunity is too good to pass up."

Bianchi predicts that the market will be more receptive to companies with investment-grade credit ratings and with government backing than junk-rated borrowers. Real-denominated bond offerings, as well as those of perpetual bonds, could be more problematic at this juncture.

TIGHTER SPREADS?

Michael Schoen, who oversees Latin American global bond sales at Credit Suisse Group, said investors have not lost their interest in corporate bond offerings from Latin America's largest economy, although they have become more selective as the crisis in Europe extends.

This year, state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PBR.N) sold $6 billion of bonds in three parts at record-low yields for 10- and 20-year Brazilian corporate debt. The company is rated Baa1 by Moody's Investors Service, one level above Brazil's government rating.

Several issuers rated below investment grade rushed to sell debt in global markets in the first half of the year. But as the situation in Europe worsened, those high-yield issuers rapidly pulled their offerings.

The crisis has also boosted the cost of borrowing, especially for the lower-rated issuers.

Brazilian investment-grade issuers are now paying interest of about 1.8 percentage points more than comparable U.S. Treasuries, compared with 1.3 percentage points at the start of the year, according to Credit Suisse data.

For issuers rated below investment-grade, the spread jumped to about 4 percentage points on average at the end of last month from about 2.8 points early in the year.

Therefore, the higher the rating, the better the outlook in an eventual market return, New York-based Schoen said.

Investment-grade companies in Brazil "remain an attractive asset class, and their spreads have room to go down," he said. In the case of high-yield bonds, "investors will be very selective if they return to markets." (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)