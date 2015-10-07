(Recasts with repricing of bonds; adds bond ratings, analyst comment)

CHICAGO Oct 7 Underwriters repriced $1.95 billion of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport bonds on Wednesday, lowering yields in most maturities, according to a pricing scale.

The top yield for bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) fell 10 basis points to 4.54 percent and the coupon was lowered to 4.375 percent from an initial 4.50 percent for the 2040 maturity.

Non-AMT senior lien general airport revenue bonds were repriced with a top yield of 4.24 percent for bonds due in 2040 with a 4.125 percent coupon.

Unlike Chicago's sagging general obligation credit, ratings for the new and refunding airport bonds improved heading into the sale. Standard & Poor's boosted the airport's rating by one notch to A, while Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on O'Hare's A-minus rating to positive from stable.

Chicago GO bonds due in around 20 years were trading 250 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield curve. The spread for bonds with comparable maturities in the O'Hare deal was just 95 basis points, according to Randy Smolik, an analyst at MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

O'Hare is the world's busiest airport in terms of takeoffs and landings. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)