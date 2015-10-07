(Recasts with repricing of bonds; adds bond ratings, analyst
comment)
CHICAGO Oct 7 Underwriters repriced $1.95
billion of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport bonds on
Wednesday, lowering yields in most maturities, according to a
pricing scale.
The top yield for bonds subject to the alternative minimum
tax (AMT) fell 10 basis points to 4.54 percent and the coupon
was lowered to 4.375 percent from an initial 4.50 percent for
the 2040 maturity.
Non-AMT senior lien general airport revenue bonds were
repriced with a top yield of 4.24 percent for bonds due in 2040
with a 4.125 percent coupon.
Unlike Chicago's sagging general obligation credit, ratings
for the new and refunding airport bonds improved heading into
the sale. Standard & Poor's boosted the airport's rating by one
notch to A, while Fitch Ratings revised the
outlook on O'Hare's A-minus rating to positive from stable.
Chicago GO bonds due in around 20 years were trading 250
basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
yield curve. The spread for bonds with comparable maturities in
the O'Hare deal was just 95 basis points, according to Randy
Smolik, an analyst at MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
O'Hare is the world's busiest airport in terms of takeoffs
and landings.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)