CHICAGO Oct 7 Strong investor demand on
Wednesday reduced yields for $1.95 billion of Chicago's O'Hare
International Airport bonds during a repricing.
The top yield for bonds subject to the alternative minimum
tax (AMT) fell 10 basis points from a preliminary pricing
earlier on Wednesday to 4.54 percent and the coupon was lowered
to 4.375 percent from an initial 4.50 percent for the 2040
maturity.
Non-AMT senior lien general airport revenue bonds were
repriced with a top yield of 4.24 percent for bonds due in 2040
with a 4.125 percent coupon.
The bond issue priced through senior underwriter J.P. Morgan
Securities was 5.4 times oversubscribed, attracting orders
totaling $10.4 billion, according to city officials. The deal
resulted in a present value savings of $223.5 million from the
refunding of $1.6 billion of outstanding bonds.
Unlike Chicago's sagging general obligation credit, ratings
for the new and refunding airport bonds improved heading into
the sale. Standard & Poor's boosted the airport's rating by one
notch to A, while Fitch Ratings revised the
outlook on O'Hare's A-minus rating to positive from stable.
Chicago GO bonds due in around 20 years were trading 250
basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
yield curve. The spread for bonds with comparable maturities in
the O'Hare deal was just 95 basis points, according to Randy
Smolik, an analyst at MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
O'Hare is the world's busiest airport in terms of takeoffs
and landings.
