* Bond addresses lack of recourse to assets
* Effective guarantee attracts investors
* Rating agencies still suspicious
By Nethelie Wong
Nov 16 (IFR) - Shanghai-listed Gemdale Corp made its debut
in the US-dollar bond market this week, showing that Chinese
companies are getting more creative in their quest for foreign
capital.
Gemdale's US$350m five-year bond, rated Ba3/BB
(Moody's/S&P), introduced an innovative structure to the
US-dollar market, using a complex series of inter-company
agreements, instead of a more conventional guarantee, to lure
investors.
The format neatly navigates China's many capital account and
foreign exchange restrictions, and suited an issuer with few
overseas assets.
"It is an innovative solution, enabling PRC companies to
achieve a bond rating and tap offshore markets without providing
a guarantee and, potentially, use the proceeds for onshore
purposes," said William Liu, a partner at Linklaters.
Gemdale also becomes the first privately owned Chinese
company without an overseas listing to sell US-dollar bonds this
year, attracting overseas fund managers, despite operating under
unfamiliar legal and accounting regimes.
The same structure had allowed Gemdale to win a credit
rating for its offshore renminbi bonds in July. This time
around, the format helped the company to price on a day when
other prospective issuers were forced to shelve their plans.
In doing away with the need to guarantee the bonds, Gemdale
could set a template for other A-share-listed companies looking
to access the international debt markets.
Onshore property developers, in particular, face numerous
restrictions on domestic funding and are barred from providing
guarantees to offshore entities. Many have been forced to take
the so-called "red-chip" approach of incorporating and listing
overseas to raise money.
China SCE Property, Soho China, Yuzhou Properties and
Longfor Properties have all sold US-dollar bonds in the past
month. All are listed in Hong Kong.
Gemdale's structure could also allow overseas listed
companies to raise additional funding, with Guangzhou R&F
already linked to a similar deal.
EFFECTIVE GUARANTEE
The structure Gemdale used on its Dim Sum bond and on its
7.125% notes creates an effective guarantee from the parent if
the issuing entity faces financial difficulties. The bond
features a "keep well agreement" and a "letter of undertaking"
between the onshore parent and the offshore guarantor.
The issuer is Gemdale International, a fully owned
special-purpose vehicle of Famous Commercial, which is, in turn,
an offshore subsidiary of onshore-incorporated Gemdale Corp.
While investors still do not have recourse to the onshore
assets, a deed of equity interest purchase requires the onshore
parent company to buy the assets of Famous if it runs out of
money. The purchase price must be enough to cover the unit's
liabilities, including the new bonds.
Investors will neither have recourse to the onshore assets
nor a guarantee, but they will have a commitment from the parent
to meet the liabilities associated with the bond. There is also
an interest reserve account for 12 months.
On top of that, leads HSBC and JP Morgan have included a
keep well agreement, where Gemdale Corp commits to maintain
positive net worth and sufficient liquidity at Famous.
GREATER FLEXIBILITY
Such a fancy structure is necessary since China's capital
account controls do not allow onshore parent companies to
guarantee offshore financing without State Administration of
Foreign Exchange approval, while offshore subsidiaries cannot
remit the proceeds onshore.
Typically, a Chinese company requires approval from the
National Development Reform Commission to inject new capital or
lend money to an overseas subsidiary.
However, Gemdale's letter of undertaking requires only an
intra-group equity purchase, since both the buyer and the assets
are onshore. That means only local approvals from the Ministry
of Commerce and SAFE are needed - both of which are more routine
in nature.
For Gemdale, the US-dollar deal stemmed partly from the
encouraging response to its Rmb1.2bn (US$190m) three-year 9.15%
Dim Sum bond in July, which drew Rmb4.7bn of orders from 111
accounts.
(Reporting By Nethelie Wong; Editing by Steve Garton and
Christopher Langner)