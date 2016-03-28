UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
NEW YORK, March 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have teamed up for the first time since the crisis to underwrite a conduit commercial mortgage bond by themselves, according to investors and syndicate sources. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange