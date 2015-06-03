LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The magnitude of the European Central
Bank's intervention in the covered bond market is threatening to
alienate real money investors for good, storing up problems for
those issuers that have become heavily reliant on the central
bank bid.
Since the ECB started the third covered purchase programme
in October 2014, its holdings have increased by more than 85bn,
nearly a fifth of which was purchased in the primary market.
Peripheral banks have been among the main beneficiaries of
the ECB's primary market purchases, which are now well in excess
of its previous two programmes.
While central banks are natural buyers of covered bonds
outside the purchasing programme, their participation in some
cases has jumped by as much as 30 percentage points compared to
2014 levels before CBPP3.
Lack of price sensitivity from central banks means that
issuers have been able to command much tighter spreads on new
transactions.
Market participants now argue that only a drastic repricing
will bring asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds
back in.
"It will be up to the issuers to know if they want to print
primary issuances with mainly the ECB and some bank LCR accounts
or if they want to involve more investors," said Arnaud-Guilhem
Lamy, portfolio manager at BNP Paribas IP.
"Offering an attractive spread would definitely drive demand
back. The market might be split in the future, with a price for
the secondary market and a price for the primary market,
otherwise we may end with troubles on some new issues."
Borrowers in jurisdictions such as Spain, Ireland, Italy and
Portugal are likely to feel the greatest impact of the CBPP3
exit on new issuance, according to Florian Eichert, head of
covered bond and SSA research at Credit Agricole.
For example, central bank participation for Italian covered
bonds has jumped from 6% to 36% since the start of CBPP3 versus
the rest of 2014, while asset manager and insurance company
participation is down by 22 percentage points.
"For an asset manager that has left the product and
reallocated credit lines to other products, it requires time,
effort and above all spread to move back, re-change benchmarks,
convince their end clients, look to re-establish credit lines
for the product," Eichert wrote.
Global reinsurer Swiss Re, while not thought to be a major
covered bond investor, said in May that it had sold its
portfolio of euro-denominated covered bonds.
Covereds must provide an attractive spread over the relevant
sovereign to have any hope of re-igniting interest among
disillusioned investors.
"Private demand would only come back at much less negative
covered-govvie spread levels," Eichert wrote.
At the long end, for example, Cedulas trade around 50bp or
more inside Spanish government bonds.
Eichert notes that asset managers and insurance companies
have been displaced to a greater extent than bank treasuries,
which continue to chase covered bonds to meet regulatory
requirements.
SILVER LININGS
For all the frustration among managers, many funds,
constrained by mandates, must continue to hold covered paper.
And compared to the secondary market, primary deals do at least
from time to time offer an "interesting premium", BNP Paribas
IP's Lamy said.
Added to that, regulatory forces continue to underpin
support for the product even as spreads sink ever lower.
Germany's draft law regarding the subordination of senior
debt has brought the safety of covered bonds into sharp focus.
"If you want exposure to the financial sector, covered bonds
are the only debt instrument with explicit exemption from
bail-in. Everything else comes with the risk that you could lose
your money," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond
origination at Societe Generale.
Meanwhile, bank treasuries provide an unfaltering bid for
new paper as they must satisfy LCR requirements.
"Covered bond demand is largely driven by regulatory demand.
Of course, in the last six months the central bank share has
evolved, but nevertheless there is a push from regulation for
insurance accounts and bank treasuries to buy those assets,"
said Michael Spies, a covered bond strategist at Citigroup.
The diminishing size of the market should also help counter
the impact of certain investors looking for value elsewhere.
"Those markets where we see net to negative supply in 2015
have been supported quite well," Citigroup's Spies added.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker, Philip Wright)