LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has set up a 35bn
conditional pass-through structured covered bond programme which
will enable the bank to tap the European Central Bank for cheap
funding at a time when its senior unsecured spreads have come
under pressure.
The new programme will allow the bank to utilise assets it
would not be able to use under the more stringent German covered
bond law.
DBRS said there were up to four series expected to be issued
under the programme for a total nominal amount of 8.5bn.
"The upside is easy collection of nearly 8.5bn of cheap ECB
cash which it can't easily collect in the market with its
Pfandbrief programme," said a covered bond expert.
"It definitely is a bit odd but they might simply have
preferred not to use their public programme for this huge
transaction."
Deutsche Bank's bond spreads have been under pressure in
2016 as investors' concerns about the bank's health have taken
their toll.
A 1.5bn March 2019 trade priced in March widened to 217bp
over mid-swaps at the end of September, according to Tradeweb,
after the US Department of Justice threatened to fine the bank
US$14bn for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.
"This programme gives us a flexible, low-cost source of
funding and can be used to access funding from either the
European Central Bank or the capital markets," a Deutsche Bank
spokesman said.
"It complements our existing funding arrangements. As we
have said previously, we have largely completed our 2016 funding
programme."
SWEATING ASSETS
Analysts reckon issuance out of the new programme will be
retained, at least for now.
"By having a retained programme that is eligible for ECB
collateral purposes, Deutsche bank is able to improve its
liquidity position, which as a bank is always a good thing,"
said Vito Natale, head of EU covered bonds at DBRS, which this
week rated the notes AAA.
He said the ratings agency views the security, which has a
dual-recourse mechanism, as a covered bond. The notes are issued
by Deutsche Bank and guaranteed by an SPV, which holds the cover
assets.
The programme skirts strict German guidelines for
Pfanbdrief.
"It looks very much like a programme focused on retained
issuance, where they can use mortgages also with higher LTVs
than are allowed under the Pfandbrief law ... and/or that are
not in line with the Pfandbrief law's valuation requirements,"
said Florian Eichert, head of covered bond research at Credit
Agricole.
CRR allows for 80% LTV while the Pfandbrief law has a
maximum LTMV of 60%, which in LTV terms is more like 50%, he
said.
Observers have pointed out structural resemblances to
Commerzbank's SME loan-backed structured covered issued in 2013.
Retail mortgage loans currently make up the majority of the
assets, though they can also include commercial mortgages and
home loans.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Helene Durand, Editing by Alex
Chambers, Ian Edmonsson)