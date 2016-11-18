LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has set up a 35bn conditional pass-through structured covered bond programme which will enable the bank to tap the European Central Bank for cheap funding at a time when its senior unsecured spreads have come under pressure.

The new programme will allow the bank to utilise assets it would not be able to use under the more stringent German covered bond law.

DBRS said there were up to four series expected to be issued under the programme for a total nominal amount of 8.5bn.

"The upside is easy collection of nearly 8.5bn of cheap ECB cash which it can't easily collect in the market with its Pfandbrief programme," said a covered bond expert.

"It definitely is a bit odd but they might simply have preferred not to use their public programme for this huge transaction."

Deutsche Bank's bond spreads have been under pressure in 2016 as investors' concerns about the bank's health have taken their toll.

A 1.5bn March 2019 trade priced in March widened to 217bp over mid-swaps at the end of September, according to Tradeweb, after the US Department of Justice threatened to fine the bank US$14bn for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

"This programme gives us a flexible, low-cost source of funding and can be used to access funding from either the European Central Bank or the capital markets," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said.

"It complements our existing funding arrangements. As we have said previously, we have largely completed our 2016 funding programme."

SWEATING ASSETS

Analysts reckon issuance out of the new programme will be retained, at least for now.

"By having a retained programme that is eligible for ECB collateral purposes, Deutsche bank is able to improve its liquidity position, which as a bank is always a good thing," said Vito Natale, head of EU covered bonds at DBRS, which this week rated the notes AAA.

He said the ratings agency views the security, which has a dual-recourse mechanism, as a covered bond. The notes are issued by Deutsche Bank and guaranteed by an SPV, which holds the cover assets.

The programme skirts strict German guidelines for Pfanbdrief.

"It looks very much like a programme focused on retained issuance, where they can use mortgages also with higher LTVs than are allowed under the Pfandbrief law ... and/or that are not in line with the Pfandbrief law's valuation requirements," said Florian Eichert, head of covered bond research at Credit Agricole.

CRR allows for 80% LTV while the Pfandbrief law has a maximum LTMV of 60%, which in LTV terms is more like 50%, he said.

Observers have pointed out structural resemblances to Commerzbank's SME loan-backed structured covered issued in 2013.

Retail mortgage loans currently make up the majority of the assets, though they can also include commercial mortgages and home loans. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Ian Edmonsson)