* Investors shun long-dated paper, thwarting supply
* Supranationals pressured amid higher yield demands
By John Geddie and Rob Smith
LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The eurozone's sovereign,
supranational and agency (SSA) borrowers are struggling to get
duration in bond markets because real money accounts that
traditionally buy this paper are uninterested.
Only Italy has, so far, sold a new benchmark-sized bond with
a maturity longer than 10 years in euros, a currency that
borrowers rely on for long-dated issuance.
"Natural investors in long-term issuance are reluctant to
invest in core countries because yields are so low, but at the
opposite end, in the periphery countries, they have fears about
the rating and the quality," said Marie-Anne Allier, head of
Euro Aggregate Fixed Income at French asset manager Amundi, a
fund with close to EUR750bn under management.
"These funds are now looking to the corporate sector rather
than SSAs because it offers higher yields and greater
diversification," she said.
This is potentially a worrying trend for countries like
France, Austria and Italy, all of which are planning new
syndicated bond issues with maturities of 30 years and over in
the near future, according to bankers.
Bonds with maturities of 10 years and less tend to attract
broader international interest, but beyond that it becomes very
much a European affair driven by French and German pension and
insurance funds.
That is not to say these sovereigns cannot achieve their
goals, but in order to do so they will have to exert increased
pressure on a much smaller group of domestic buyers.
STRUGGLING SUPRAS
The problem is far more acute for Europe's supranationals,
however, specifically frequent borrowers like the European
Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) - which have need for duration but no domestic
buyers to fall back on.
In the year to date, the EIB has only managed to issue a
brace of smaller bonds in maturities over 10 years targeted at
retail buyers, while the EFSF has already had its fingers burned
attempting a EUR1bn tap of its longest outstanding bond, the
3.375% 2037s.
Syndicate bankers say French government bonds provide a
proxy for investors in this long-term debt because they are not
prepared to buy less liquid sub-sovereign names at a premium.
France's benchmark 10-year bond is currently trading around
2.2%, while equivalent maturity bonds for the EFSF and EIB are
at 2% and 1.9%, respectively, according to Tradeweb data.
Eila Kreivi, head of capital markets at the EIB, explained
that the differential is also apparent at other crucial points
further along its curve.
"For French investors, the sweet spot is 15-20 years, and at
these maturities our bonds now are trading 20bp through French
government bonds. French investors do not see that as
attractive, of course."
Inconclusive Italian elections this week - which gave strong
voice to anti-establishment parties set on undermining the
eurozone's austerity regime - have further exacerbated the
problem. The resultant investor flight to top-quality names has
led to a reduction in spreads that many of Europe's heaviest
users of bond markets are able to offer investors over German
Bunds.
In the agency sector, there are also signs that key
investors are holding back.
Bankers report that German accounts which traditionally show
strong support for French names have been notable by their
absence of late.
French agencies OSEO and Sagess were forced to sell 80% of
their respective EUR750m and EUR600m 12-year bonds last month to
domestic buyers, after Germans purchased a meagre 8% between the
two sales.
KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON
"It's not panic stations yet, though" said Kerr Finlayson,
SSA syndicate official at RBC Capital Markets.
"A regular issuer like EIB has been quite shrewd in tapping
small pockets of demand at the extremities of their euro curve.
There is some appetite, it is just much more difficult to find
at these historically low yields."
With most SSA issuers having already made strong inroads
into their 2013 funding plans during a busy January, this issue
of duration is not going to come to a head overnight.
However, an entity like EIB, whose liabilities are mainly
project finance loans and by definition long dated, relies on
euro debt markets. Over the last years, the average maturity of
the EIB's entire debt portfolio has been around seven to eight
years. In order to sustain this, however, it relies on an
average maturity of 10-years in its euro funding programme.
In the year to date, the EU bank has issued one benchmark in
the five-year maturity, but its second stab will have to come in
the guise of something longer.
"We clearly need duration and there are investors that need
to buy longer dated bonds," said Kreivi at the EIB.
"Either yields will sell off and we will get these accounts
interested again, or these compressed yields will be seen as a
stable level and investors will have to accept this normality
because they can't be sitting on cash."
Investors, however, are not going to lie down easily. Allier
at Amundi says that if conditions do not change, issuers like
the EIB will simply have to take a hit on their cost of funding
to get the duration they so crave.
"If you have no demand, it's because your offer is not at
the right price. It's a question of price, so issuers can pay
more or accept a reduction of maturity," she said.
"If in 15 years' time yields are still at this low level,
then perhaps there may be a change in mentality. But for many
funds, annual yields of 8% or 9% are still fresh in the memory."
(Reporting by John Geddie and Rob Smith; editing by Philip
Wright, Julian Baker)