By Marc Jones LONDON, April 2 The Czech Republic is on the verge of setting a new milestone in the global experiment in quantitative easing as it closes in on becoming the first emerging market with negative government bond yields. With the European Central Bank hoovering up euro zone bonds and interest rates in countries like Switzerland and Denmark now deeply negative, investors who still want some kind of return on their money are having to look elsewhere. The favoured choice is eastern Europe and the Czech benchmark two-year bond is now yielding just 0.02 percent. If it goes below zero, the Czech Republic would become the first country in the world without a QE programme or sub-zero rates of its own where investors are effectively paying to lend the government money. Many countries in the region are cutting their own rates and as their firms sell heavily into Germany and the rest of the euro zone, they are obvious beneficiaries of the ECB's efforts. Borrowing costs have tumbled in Poland, Hungary, Romania as well as smaller economies like Croatia, Bosnia, Albania and Serbia, but the Czech Republic leads the race to become the first emerging market with sub-zero bond yields. "This is an extraordinary time, this is not in any of the economic text books," said Martin Rea, at UniCredit. "What we are getting is European investors looking outside of their natural universe and the closest thing for them is central and eastern Europe." Funds and other investors have to do something with their money and parking it in zero interest government bonds is still safer than it keeping under the mattress. Poland, eastern Europe's other powerhouse, has negative yields on some of its small, illiquid Swiss franc bonds, but the real benchmark is its two-year zloty bond, whose yields are at a comparatively lofty 1.6 percent. Even so, its deputy finance minister talked this week about a new 2- or 3-year bond with a zero yield. Prague sold one with almost no yield last week. [ID:ID:nL6N0WR383] FED FACTOR Further afield, Israel's yields are shrinking away, largely because its central bank is looking at its own version of QE. Part of the down force on Czech yields comes from an AA- credit rating, the highest in eastern Europe. What is probably more significant though is the Czech policy of keeping its currency, the crown, weak by buying up euros. That allows traders with euros to swap into crowns, use them to buy near-zero-yielding Czech bonds and still make a profit. "Yields are likely to stay this low for some time," Komercni Banka fixed income trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said. "If you have euros, you get crowns at say -0.5 percent for 1 year, then you buy 1-year bonds at a negative yield and lock up the difference." Despite the euphoria, analysts are starting to detect divergences between shorter- and longer-term bonds and between local currency, euro, and where it exists, dollar-denominated paper. Economists expect a rebound in inflation in countries like Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic in the next 6 months which could eventually end the rate cuts, although places such as Hungary and Serbia are hinting at more. Meanwhile U.S.-based investors or any with dollar portfolios are already thinking about what happens when the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates. "The risk factor is probably external rather than domestic ... how soon and how swift the (Fed) is going to be raising interest rates," said Central and Eastern European strategist at BNP Paribas Michal Dybula. (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)