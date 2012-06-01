LONDON, June 1(IFR) - While the dollar remains the ultimate funding currency for CEEMEA borrowers, some banks are exploring alternative markets for their clients, in preparation for tapping fresh pools of liquidity.

The Swiss franc is one obvious example of a market that is becoming increasingly important to potential borrowers from the region, though even it could struggle to remain resilient to what's happening in the eurozone. Vakifbank is the latest name to consider the CHF market, as it undertakes a roadshow arranged by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and RBS on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of what could be the first Swiss deal by a Turkish borrower.

It will be interesting to see how the Ba1/BB/BB+ rated credit fares in what is a notoriously conservative market that prefers investment-grade credits at the best of times. Mid-tier Brazilian lender Banco Pine shelved its plans for a CHF bond on Friday.

Vakif's peer, Akbank, met Swiss investors in February via RBS and UBS, but a deal has yet to materialize. Bankers say borrowers from other countries, such as South Africa, Russia and even the Middle East, are also looking closely at the Swiss market. Highly-rated lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Emirates NBD, for example, went on non-deal roadshows there earlier this year.

Some borrowers are looking even further afield at niche currencies, especially Asian, although these are much longer-term plans that are largely still at early discussion stage. "Borrowers are becoming more innovative, and considering issuance in Asian currencies," said Andrey Solovyev, head of debt capital markets at VTB Capital. "The arbitrage opportunity in these deals is sometimes 15-20bp, and they also allow a broadening of the investor base."

Particular interest in Asian currencies has come from Russian banks, although their high liquidity and price sensitivity mean that such deals should not be expected anytime soon. "Conversations are taking place with issuers about Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and renminbi, among others," said Maria Averianova, director of CEE solutions at HSBC.

"If there is positive momentum from Europe in June, we may well see deals out of Russia across different currencies," Averianova added. "For now, the best strategy for Russian borrowers is to commit time to building long-term strategic relationships with investors in Asia, with a view to print transactions when an opportunity arises."

Coveted liquidity

The key to a successful outcome for any such trade is the depth of the swap market. Swapping ringgit, for example, back into dollars or roubles is not a straightforward process. But bankers say strong names can cash in when the basis swap is right, and access pockets of coveted liquidity.

VTB Bank, for instance, has issued debt in Swiss francs and Singapore dollars as well as the greenback over the past year. The three-year Singaporean issue attracted a considerable proportion of Malaysian investors by taking 17.6% of the deal. Its subsidiary VTB Capital, meanwhile, tapped the Turkish market with a TRY300m (USD167.7m) three-year deal in April, making it the first foreign entity to distribute a lira bond in the republic.

Elsewhere, Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank has hopped on the ringgit bandwagon, meeting investors in Malaysia last month in what its chairman called "an effort to diversify funding avenues and currencies". GIB said last week it will issue under its new M$3.5bn programme when market conditions allow. Fellow Gulf borrower, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, priced a conventional ringgit bond in late April.

Some bankers said issuers are considering even more unfamiliar territory. One DCM official confidently predicted a Russian borrower will tap the Brazilian Real market by the end of the year. Another said that he has Middle East clients eager to meet sterling investors in London.

Others are more sceptical, however, arguing that the level of interest from the region's borrowers in non-dollar issuance is no different from where it has always been, and that while it is good that bankers are thinking outside the box, often these ideas remain just that.

A number of stars, including the credit, FX and swap markets, need to be aligned for these deals to work. Given the way in which risk markets have performed in the past few weeks, the view from some bankers is that it would take a significant turnaround and period of stability before potential issuance can be even considered. Another challenge is that deals tend to be small and of short tenor, two characteristics which make them particularly vulnerable in the current unforgiving market.

No one denies that these more exotic deals are very much works in progress, but with the markets quiet it makes sense to meet investors even if a transaction is not imminent. "Swap rates are a relatively volatile phenomenon, so it is even more important to be ready," said one London DCM official.

