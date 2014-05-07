(Adds quotes, background)
By Sarka Halas
LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The eurozone's permanent crisis
resolution mechanism is selling bonds in the public market today
against a brighter backdrop for European peripheral sovereigns.
The European Stability Mechanism opened books on a 3bn
no-grow October 2019 benchmark bond on Wednesday morning, with
the deal set to price at 3bp below mid-swaps, the tight end of
guidance.
"The ESM has been outperforming its peers; if you compare it
to the EIB, it trades well through it," said a banker away from
the deal, adding that the rarity value of ESM's bonds drove
demand for its debt.
The ESM finances loans and other forms of financial
assistance to member states. Since the ESM's inception, Ireland
has successfully left the bailout program and peripheral yields
have ground to their tightest levels in years.
Portugal is set to exit its bailout program without a credit
line due to the sovereign's confidence in continuing low
borrowing costs.
Portugal's bonds have rallied sharply, bringing its funding
costs close to eight-year lows from near 17% at the height of
the debt crisis in 2012.
Portugal's 10-year bonds are currently yielding 3.55%,
according to Tradeweb.
Initial price thoughts on the ESM deal were set by lead
managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, and Deutsche Bank
at mid-swaps flat area on Tuesday afternoon, and official
guidance followed at minus 2bp area on Wednesday morning on the
back of the solid investor demand.
At the last update, books had reached 6bn, which will allow
ESM to price the trade tighter than its debut five-year
benchmark sold in October. That 7bn issue saw around 21bn of
interest and priced at 1bp below mid-swaps.
The European Investment Bank, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA is a
comparable issuer, with leads referencing an April 2019 bond bid
at 6bp below mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.
The new benchmark is the first bond of the second quarter for
the ESM, which plans to issue 4bn over the coming three months.
The issuer has raised 6bn so far in 2014, 1bn more than
planned, and will borrow 17bn in total this year. The ESM is
rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch
