NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. bond exchange-traded
funds are on track to experience outflow in March on worries the
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates later this year,
TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday.
Investors already pulled $6.4 billion from bond ETFs during
the first 10 trading days of March. This compared with monthly
outflows of $8.6 billion in June 2013 and $7.6 billion in August
2013 amid a bond market sell-off in anticipation of the Fed
ending its third round of quantitative easing.
