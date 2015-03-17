NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. bond exchange-traded funds are on track to experience outflow in March on worries the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates later this year, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday.

Investors already pulled $6.4 billion from bond ETFs during the first 10 trading days of March. This compared with monthly outflows of $8.6 billion in June 2013 and $7.6 billion in August 2013 amid a bond market sell-off in anticipation of the Fed ending its third round of quantitative easing. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)