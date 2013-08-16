* Lower funding costs may lure more away from dollars
* Another volatile week for US Treasuries on talk of
tapering
* Korea Finance Corp hints at relative pricing benefits
By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - Lower coupons and cheaper
cross-currency swaps are leading to predictions of more
euro-denominated bonds from Asian issuers.
Talk of a reduction to the US Federal Reserve's quantitative
easing programme has pushed the yield on the benchmark five-year
US Treasury to 1.53% as of Friday from 0.65% on May 1.
Meanwhile, the yield on five-year euro mid-swaps has gone to
1.19% from 0.61%.
At the same time, the cross-currency basis swap from euros
to dollars has improved from minus 30bp in late June to around
minus 25bp. That means that funding in euros is becoming cheaper
for the many Asian issuers that routinely swap back to dollars.
"There is no talk of tapering in Europe, so interest rate
volatility should be smaller than in the Treasury market," said
one banker, adding that European funds were less affected by
outflows than emerging-market bond funds, which traditionally
make up a good part of the investor base of Asian dollar bonds.
Investors withdrew the equivalent of 6% of assets under
management in emerging markets hard currency bond funds in June,
according to EPFR data. Mutual funds that invest in fixed income
in the US saw net outflows of US$65.2bn that month, according to
Lipper, much worse than European bond funds, which saw outflows
of only 28bn (US$34.4bn).
OPPORTUNITY COST
Korea Finance Corp provided an unlikely illustration of the
relative pricing benefits in euros with a five-year US dollar
bond priced on Thursday.
The A+/AA- rated issuer priced a US$500m SEC-registered
2.875% bond that came flat to its US dollar curve at 145bp over
US Treasuries. That translates into roughly 91bp over euro
mid-swaps.
KoFC had postponed a euro-denominated issue in July after
tabling initial price thoughts of 80bp over mid-swaps. Bankers
in Asia are using that 11bp differential to illustrate the
advantage of pricing bonds in euros, instead of dollars.
Heung Sang Kim, head of the global funding team at Korea
Finance Corp, said the choice of dollars over euros had given
the policy lender the best chance of engaging investors during
the holiday season.
"Being told that European investors were mostly away for
holidays, but the investors in Asia and the US market are
looking like going for holiday during late-August, I thought the
dollar market still gave us a wider opportunity in place," said
Kim.
Yet, once the summer lull is over, bankers said the allure
of the euro market may become stronger.
Coupon rates provide an additional argument in favour of
euro-denominated bonds. If Korea Finance Corp. had sold a
five-year euro-denominated bond yesterday at 80bp over
mid-swaps, as it had planned in July, the security would pay a
coupon of approximately 1.95% - far lower than the final 2.875%
coupon KoFC achieved in dollars.
"Korean issuers always looked at it on a swapped basis, but
those that are sensitive to the coupon may find the euro market
more attractive," said one syndicate banker in Hong Kong. "If
Treasury rates continue to rise, more issuers may want to
diversify into euros."
The US rates market remains volatile, rocked by speculation
over the timing of the withdrawal of the Fed's monetary
stimulus. Five-year Treasury yields surged 18bp this week, while
the 10-year benchmark touched its highest yield in over two
years.
In contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
August 1 reaffirmed that benchmark interest rates would remain
at a 0.5% record low for an extended period. His counterpart in
the Bank of England, Mark Carney, said this week that there were
no plans to raise benchmark rates from 0.5% until unemployment
reaches 7%, something economists do not expect to happen before
2016.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Timothy Sifert
and Steve Garton)