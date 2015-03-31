SINGAPORE, March 31 (IFR) - Crossing network Bondcube has appointed UBS a global trading intermediary for buy-side to buy-side trades on its recently launched fixed-income platform.

The Bondcube platform launched a beta-test version in the EU last month and will roll out full match, negotiation and trading functionality for buy-side to buy-side bond trading in the EU and US in April.

The bank's foreign exchange, rates and credit execution services unit will facilitate the settlement of trades for Bondcube users.

Bondcube takes indications of interest from participants and matches them anonymously to other buyers and sellers, providing an alternative platform to the traditional method of seeking quotes from sell-side traders.

"It has been clear to UBS that fixed-income markets would go through a structural evolution and that new forms of execution would need to emerge," said Mark Russell, head of FRC bond execution services at UBS.

"We decided to move beyond the traditional dealer-to-client model in setting up our FRC execution services unit, which is segregated from our principal market-making desks and provides dedicated client execution services across a number of asset classes, including cash bonds with our UBS PIN-FI platform." (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)