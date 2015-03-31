SINGAPORE, March 31 (IFR) - Crossing network Bondcube has
appointed UBS a global trading intermediary for
buy-side to buy-side trades on its recently launched
fixed-income platform.
The Bondcube platform launched a beta-test version in the EU
last month and will roll out full match, negotiation and trading
functionality for buy-side to buy-side bond trading in the EU
and US in April.
The bank's foreign exchange, rates and credit execution
services unit will facilitate the settlement of trades for
Bondcube users.
Bondcube takes indications of interest from participants and
matches them anonymously to other buyers and sellers, providing
an alternative platform to the traditional method of seeking
quotes from sell-side traders.
"It has been clear to UBS that fixed-income markets would go
through a structural evolution and that new forms of execution
would need to emerge," said Mark Russell, head of FRC bond
execution services at UBS.
"We decided to move beyond the traditional dealer-to-client
model in setting up our FRC execution services unit, which is
segregated from our principal market-making desks and provides
dedicated client execution services across a number of asset
classes, including cash bonds with our UBS PIN-FI platform."
(Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)