LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Ukraine's Ferrexpo has seen its
bonds sink in the secondary market with analysts forecasting
increased chances of a debt restructuring, though the firm says
that claims it is seeking a restructuring advisor are
"completely untrue".
The issuer's US$149m 10.375% 2019s are down 14 points from
September 17 and were languishing at a cash price of 71.26 on
Monday morning, according to Tradeweb. The company's share price
is down 11.25% on Monday.
Over the weekend, the UK's Sunday Times reported that the
company was considering hiring an external adviser to help with
a debt restructuring, though on Monday a Ferrexpo spokesperson
told IFR that this claim was false.
"It is completely untrue, we are not seeking financial
advisors for a debt restructuring," the spokesperson said,
adding that the firm is not seeking to restructure debt.
Sberbank analysts said on Monday that they see the
likelihood of Ferrexpo launching a debt restructuring as "rather
high".
The UK-listed metals company ran into trouble late last week
when Ukraine's Bank Finance and Credit - a related party that
held around US$174m of Ferrexpo's US$280m cash pile - was
declared insolvent by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).
Ferrexpo has "US$300m in short term debt," said Sberbank.
"We think the chances of a debt restructuring following the
announcement increase substantially, since the lending banks may
be reluctant to roll over the short term trade finance loans."
However, the Ferrexpo spokesperson said that there were no
short term loans, only pre-export finance facilities with three
to five year maturities that had already been discussed with
banks.
