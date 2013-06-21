* Nervous investors show appetite for FRN market

* Regular Nordic issuers set to tail off supply

* Arrangers warn of dangers of frequent issuance

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - The European agencies that have stepped up their floating-rate issuance this year may struggle to meet increased demand from investors looking to protect themselves against a back-up in rates, say syndicate officials.

While the floating-rate market is dominated by a handful of investors and is much smaller than the fixed-rate alternative, banks say more accounts are showing interest in the sector on a view that the US Federal Reserve is taking a more hawkish stance.

Where once the continent's financial institutions would have catered for this demand, most issuance this year has come from the public sector, particularly from non-eurozone Nordic agencies, seeking attractive funding arbitrage.

Now, however, it seems the product line is proving increasingly difficult for investors to get their hands on.

"More investors are expecting rates to go up, and if anything demand for FRN paper should currently be stronger than earlier in the year," said Lars Humble, head of SSA origination at Goldman Sachs.

"But, in terms of what the issuers can do there is less flexibility because most are well-funded already, which means there is less room to consider non-benchmark opportunities."

SWEET SPOT

Dollar issuance has provided greater arbitrage for these borrowers than euro deals, while maturities of less than three years tend to attract the mainstay of investors - namely money market funds, bank treasuries, and central banks.

As such, in the year-to-date, European agencies have issued around USD10bn of FRNs across 30-plus transactions, according to IFR data. That is more than twice the amount and double the number of deals compared to the same period last year.

Leading the charge has been Sweden's Kommuninvest, which has issued USD2.25bn across six deals this year, compared with just one USD600m trade by this time in 2012.

The pick up in issuance has staved off redemptions in their Nikkei-linked Uridashi products, of which nearly USD3bn was called in the first quarter.

"Given the significant rise of the Nikkei, we had a lot of early redemptions in our Japanese funding but luckily that coincided with an uptick in demand for dollar floating products" said Anders Gange, head of funding and treasury at Kommuninvest.

Now, however, with Uridashi redemptions tapering off and funding already well advanced, Gange said the agency will have to tail off its dollar FRN issuance for the remainder of 2013.

Norway's Kommunalbanken has been the second most active European agency this year with around USD2.15bn issued versus some USD700m by this point in 2012.

While the universe of issuers regularly printing floaters remains very small, the investor base has been slowly growing, although it continues to be dominated by a handful of names that are thus able to dictate the terms of any supply. Yet another reason, say banks, that issuance is likely to decline.

Arranging banks say usually around 10 investors tend to participate in a short-dated dollar floater, which would typically raise only between USD300m and USD500m. However, one investor alone could put a lead order for up to USD200m.

That reverse enquiry interest from the most powerful investors is now drying up, making it harder for arrangers to get deals off the ground and satisfy demand from the more opportunistic, smaller buyers.

"There is a little bit of fatigue on an issuer specific level from the big accounts," said one head of SSA syndicate at a US bank.

ALTERNATIVE MOTIVES

While demand for floaters may be picking up, banks are warning the clients of the dangers of too much such issuance.

"If issuers become too regular in the market then there is always the danger that their bonds cheapen, and then that could eventually have a knock-on affect on their fixed-rate curve," said one head of SSA origination.

KBN, for instance, issued a USD300m three-year FRN back in March at 3mL+9bp, but when it came to tap the bond by USD350m this week it had to pay an extra basis point above reoffer.

In fixed rate format, it issued a USD1.5bn five-year last month at mid-swaps plus 18bp, which is currently bid 7bp wider, according to Tradeweb.

But lead arrangers, who previously celebrated the rise of the floater, may also have their own agenda in talking down supply, one head of SSA syndicate told IFR.

"Not many of these deals are fully sold and arranging banks can often be left with small clips on their books. Those all add up, and that is why right now there are quite a lot of odd lots on these dollar FRNs on the books of banks."

"What tends to happen when you find demand is that rather than try to offload your residual bonds via secondary markets, you end up having to tap the bond again in primary." (Reporting by John Geddie; edited by Julian Baker)