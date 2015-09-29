(Adds trader comments, updates figures)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Glencore's debt came under further pressure on Tuesday, with its bonds selling off heavily on the market open. But traders are beginning to see a trickle of demand from so-called real money investors, which could begin to put the brakes on the free-falling price of Glencore's financial assets.

Glencore's 1.25bn April 2018 bonds dropped over 12 points to a cash price bid of under 78.00, before bouncing back a point, leaving the yield at 15.3%.

The bonds had already fallen sharply on Monday following a dire analyst note from Investec warning that unless the company undergoes substantial restructuring, "nearly all the equity value of Glencore ... could evaporate."

The report sent the company's shares plummeting, losing around 30% to 69.17p.

The falling shares impacted CDS first and then bonds. "But then bad headlines are an additional factor; there is a bit of fear creeping in," said a credit trader.

The fear centres on growth concerns, and has hurt Glencore more than its peers.

"Companies worst affected by global growth declines are emerging market and commodities and Glencore ticks all the boxes," the trader said.

Glencore's euro curve is now inverted and its CDS is also under sustained stress, peaking at 964bp on Tuesday morning in five-year terms.

But while price moves have been severe, there is little real flow, according to the trader. Bond and CDS prices are moving in large leaps as investors and traders are unable to match bids and offers on the way down.

"There's a worry that it could fall a lot further," said the trader. "But we are beginning to see a few snippets of people wanting to buy in. There could be support at these levels."

Protection costs indeed have already begun to inch down, reaching 867bp on Tuesday afternoon, and bonds too have held off their lows.

Despite the huge swings in its asset prices, some analysts are positive on the company's short-term liquidity.

"We firmly believe the balance sheet ... is well structured with no covenants, good liquidity ... and no refinancing needed until 2017," said UBS in a research note on Tuesday.

But the bond market is not in complete agreement. Glencore's US$1.25bn bonds due to mature on October 23 are trading at a price of 99, meaning investors are almost - though not quite - certain they will be repaid. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)