NEW YORK, June 18 (IFR) - A new bond index is set to be launched in early July that hopes to make a better comparison between equity and fixed-income returns, and encourage investment products designed around it.

The new S&P500 Bond Index will track the performance of over US$3trn in debt issued by large-cap US companies that are part of the iconic S&P500 stock index at any point in time.

A broad set of corporate will be represented, from Triple A rated Microsoft and Exxon Mobil to Single B rated credits with only a few billions in market capitalisation like Tenet Healthcare.

"We believe this is important information for investors to have for a side-to-side comparison of bond and equity returns," said JR Rieger, global head of fixed-income indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, the creator of the product. "It is a very different way to look at the bond markets."

Around 96% of the new index will be made up of investment grade corporates, while high-yield credits will account for the remaining 4%.

The new product joins a crowded space for corporate bond indices, where investment-grade and high-yield securities are usually grouped into separate benchmarks.

In a key departure from that model, which relies on end-of-day prices, the new S&P index will fluctuate in real time, based on intraday data provided by MarketAxess.

"The plans are to make this index intraday," said Rieger. "It will move up and down with the bond markets and give investors additional transparency."

LIQUIDITY

Having a large capitalisation, however, offers no guarantees as to the liquidity of a company's bond curve, which often depends on the structure of each bond, the concentration of its ownership as well as other factors.

The index hopes to at least be a starting point to tackle the growing problem of illiquidity in a vast majority of bonds.

"Our next versions, which we are prototyping already, will be focused around the issue of liquidity," said Rieger. "Having a broader index first will give us the ability to whittle out bonds that are not liquid in the future."

Only fixed-rate bonds denominated in US dollars and with a minimum face value of US$250m for investment-grade, or US$100m for high-yield, will be eligible for inclusion.

Some 430 companies in the S&P 500 currently meet those criteria. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Matthew Davies)