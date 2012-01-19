JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia's biggest cement
maker PT Semen Gresik plans to raise $500 million in
global bonds in the second half of the year, to take advantage
of lower costs after ratings agencies upgraded Indonesia to an
investment grade, its chief executive officer Dwi Sutjipto told
Reuters on Thursday.
Indonesia's fourth biggest lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia
told Reuters it also plans to raise around $500
million in global bonds to be issued in installments from this
year and over the next three years.
Moody's upgraded Indonesia to investment grade on Wednesday,
coming after a sovereign upgrade by Fitch Ratings last month, to
a status that will encourage fund investment and likely push
down bond yields.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul, Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari
Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)