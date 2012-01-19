JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia's biggest cement maker PT Semen Gresik plans to raise $500 million in global bonds in the second half of the year, to take advantage of lower costs after ratings agencies upgraded Indonesia to an investment grade, its chief executive officer Dwi Sutjipto told Reuters on Thursday.

Indonesia's fourth biggest lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia told Reuters it also plans to raise around $500 million in global bonds to be issued in installments from this year and over the next three years.

Moody's upgraded Indonesia to investment grade on Wednesday, coming after a sovereign upgrade by Fitch Ratings last month, to a status that will encourage fund investment and likely push down bond yields. (Reporting by Janeman Latul, Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)