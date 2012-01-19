* Semen Gresik will issue $500 mln global bond in H2

* Bank Negara will issue up to $500 mln global bond

* Issuers to prefer dollar bonds over rupiah bonds

By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul

JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesian companies are readying themselves to jump into the dollar bond market to take advantage of the foreign money they expect to flood the country after ratings agency Moody's upgraded the country's debt.

The nation's biggest cement maker, PT Semen Gresik , said on Thursday it wants to raise $500 million in global bonds in the second half of the year, to benefit from an expected drop in rates to finance a plan to raise production by one-third to 30 million tonnes annually.

And Indonesia's fourth-biggest lender, PT Bank Negara Indonesia, said it too plans to raise around $500 million in global bonds issued in installments from this year and over the next three years.

Up until now, most Indonesian companies tapped local markets to raise loans and finance debt but that is likely to change. The firms that expressed a desire to get into the global market in the immediate aftermath of the Moody's decision are likely to lead a trend, industry executives said.

Moody's upgraded Indonesia's credit status to Baa3 from Ba1 with a stable outlook, in another stamp of approval for Southeast Asia's biggest economy after Fitch Ratings also last month pegged the country's debt at investment grade.

The improved ratings reflect more than a decade of growth and relatively sound public finances at a time when the ratings of many countries are being downgraded.

"The (Moody's) ratings upgrade caused us to revisit our plans to raise funding," Dwi Sutjipto, chief executive officer at Semen Gresik told Reuters. "If we previously preferred rupiah loans or bonds, I'm thinking global bonds will be more competitive and cheaper."

Indonesia's domestic cement sales are viewed as an economic indicator and they grew 17 percent in 2011, supported by property construction. They are forecast to grow strongly over the next few years as the government pushes through an ambitious infrastructure plan.

CROWDED MARKET

Indonesian companies raised around $5.3 billion of global debt in 2011 including mortgage backed security, according to Reuters' data. The figure is expected to rise in 2012 as corporates tap the market and foreign funds look to put their money into Indonesia.

"Demand for corporate bonds will jump even though the spread will remain flat as costs decline," said Syuhada Arief, vice president for fixed income at CIMB Principal Asset Management, which manages $157 million in funds.

In one example, Arief said demand for the 2 trillion rupiah bonds of mid-cap lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia were so strong last year that he was forced to double his request in order to get the allocation he wanted.

"Where else can those foreigners invest with a healthy return in this global economy? Besides, not a lot of Indonesian companies have bonds, so the room to grow is huge," he said.

Some Indonesian companies are not eligible to tap the huge demand expected from global foreign funds due to a prior default. Leading chemical firm PT Sulfindo Adiusaha fell into technical default in 2006 over a bond and has since struggled to raise interest in a fresh issue.

Late last year, its controlling shareholders decided to sell their stake for around $700 million in an auction that is still ongoing.

"No one will buy a bond however high the yield if it is a badly structured company," Arief said.

A move by companies with good ratings into the dollar bond market could even have repercussions for the domestic loan market with a negative impact on the demand for loans, according to analysts.

"Companies with good ratings should not take a loan from (domestic) banks because (global) bonds will be more attractive," said Yap Tjay Sun, chief financial officer at Bank Negara Indonesia. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Muralikumar Anantharaman)