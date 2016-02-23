LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - The sell-off in European insurance hybrids has resulted in rich pickings for investors who are convinced that levels in secondary do not reflect the health of the sector.

Insurance companies' bonds were caught in the crosshairs of the panic that swept through the banking sector in recent weeks with even the strongest names getting hammered in secondary.

"The widening was the widest and sharpest since the periphery crisis in 2012," said Neil Williamson, co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.

That poor performance is at odds with a sector that typically proves resilient to broader volatility, although it has left investors spoilt for choice.

In euros, for example, Aviva's 3.375% 2045 non-call 2025 notes are bid at 87 to yield 5%, while Generali's 4.596% perp non call Nov 2025s are bid around 88 to yield 6.2%. Both were bid in the mid 90s at the start of the year.

In sterling, Prudential's 5.7% 2063 non-call 2043s are bid around 83 to yield 7% having been bid above par in early January.

Only the odd name such as Delta Lloyd looks to be in any trouble. It is on a collision course with shareholders who oppose its planned 1bn share issue, without which it will fall short of regulatory capital requirements.

Analysts said the sell-off was due to market turbulence rather than fundamentals, reinforcing the view that the bonds are mispriced.

"Overall, these are strong companies and due to the implementation of Solvency II this year they have prepared themselves even more, except perhaps for a few groups," said Rafael Villarreal, senior credit sector specialist in insurance at BNP Paribas.

INDISCRIMINATE

The moves were arguably aggravated by lack of understanding of the insurance sector, which is often covered by banking analysts rather than sector specialists, particularly at a time when bank debt was plummeting.

"Insurance companies often suffer from this situation and can be heavily penalised," said one analyst.

Bank capital has suffered because of investor fears of non-payment of coupons, but this is much less of a worry for insurance hybrids where coupons are generally deferrable and cumulative, making them more investor friendly.

Insurers are also deemed more likely than the banks to call their bonds, another growing fear around AT1s. Generali pulled out the stops to do so in 2012, for example.

But the sell-off has led some to speculate that disclosure of capital under Solvency II, which came into force this year, has unsettled investors. Those ratios, and their potential volatility, are set to be a major theme this year.

"Investors are trying to get a handle not just on coverage from a Solvency II perspective, but also the sensitivities around that. Some issuers are giving more information, some none, and some are doing it quite well," said a DCM banker. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)