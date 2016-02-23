LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - The sell-off in European insurance
hybrids has resulted in rich pickings for investors who are
convinced that levels in secondary do not reflect the health of
the sector.
Insurance companies' bonds were caught in the crosshairs of
the panic that swept through the banking sector in recent weeks
with even the strongest names getting hammered in secondary.
"The widening was the widest and sharpest since the
periphery crisis in 2012," said Neil Williamson, co-head of EMEA
credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
That poor performance is at odds with a sector that
typically proves resilient to broader volatility, although it
has left investors spoilt for choice.
In euros, for example, Aviva's 3.375% 2045 non-call 2025
notes are bid at 87 to yield 5%, while Generali's 4.596% perp
non call Nov 2025s are bid around 88 to yield 6.2%. Both were
bid in the mid 90s at the start of the year.
In sterling, Prudential's 5.7% 2063 non-call 2043s are bid
around 83 to yield 7% having been bid above par in early
January.
Only the odd name such as Delta Lloyd looks to be in any
trouble. It is on a collision course with shareholders who
oppose its planned 1bn share issue, without which it will fall
short of regulatory capital requirements.
Analysts said the sell-off was due to market turbulence
rather than fundamentals, reinforcing the view that the bonds
are mispriced.
"Overall, these are strong companies and due to the
implementation of Solvency II this year they have prepared
themselves even more, except perhaps for a few groups," said
Rafael Villarreal, senior credit sector specialist in insurance
at BNP Paribas.
INDISCRIMINATE
The moves were arguably aggravated by lack of understanding
of the insurance sector, which is often covered by banking
analysts rather than sector specialists, particularly at a time
when bank debt was plummeting.
"Insurance companies often suffer from this situation and
can be heavily penalised," said one analyst.
Bank capital has suffered because of investor fears of
non-payment of coupons, but this is much less of a worry for
insurance hybrids where coupons are generally deferrable and
cumulative, making them more investor friendly.
Insurers are also deemed more likely than the banks to call
their bonds, another growing fear around AT1s. Generali pulled
out the stops to do so in 2012, for example.
But the sell-off has led some to speculate that disclosure
of capital under Solvency II, which came into force this year,
has unsettled investors. Those ratios, and their potential
volatility, are set to be a major theme this year.
"Investors are trying to get a handle not just on coverage
from a Solvency II perspective, but also the sensitivities
around that. Some issuers are giving more information, some
none, and some are doing it quite well," said a DCM banker.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers and
Sudip Roy)