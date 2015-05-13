* U.S. Treasuries funds tumble from top after bond rout

* Latest yield spike blamed on overbought positions

* Fund managers see supportive fundamentals for low yields

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 13 Three weeks ago, veteran investors like Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Investment Co were among the best-performing fund managers in the bond market, bolstered by bets on falling yields.

Then came the market rout. An abrupt drop in Treasury bond prices caused yields to spike dramatically, hitting their highest levels of the year, even though recent economic data suggest the U.S. economy remains a bit stuck.

But no matter. Hunt's $324 million Wasatach-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund's robust 5.6 percent gain evaporated and is now down 4.2 percent on the year. Hunt is not perturbed by the sell-off, though, and remains steadfast in his belief that, ultimately, yields will head lower.

"It's reaching its crescendo right now," Hunt said on Tuesday of the rout. "Our portfolio hasn't changed. We haven't done anything in the last two to three weeks."

The U.S. bond market has been vulnerable of late, as investors weigh weak data against the roiling that has occurred in European sovereign markets, where the swings have been dramatic. Investors had also been positioned for lower yields, so the sudden move swept up managers who sold out of positions to avoid further losses.

Despite this, fund managers interviewed by Reuters said their view that U.S. yields should head lower before long has not changed.

"The themes in place are pretty much the same. They point to lower rates globally," said Vanguard's principal and head of rates Ron Reardon on Wednesday.

Vanguard's $539 million Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund was the worst performer in its category in the sell-off, losing 8.6 percent, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

A good portion of the market's declines came with the drop in the price of the 30-year Treasury bond, which has lost nearly 12 points, or 12 percent - comparable to the S&P 500 index losing more than 250 points.

Trading has been an adventure. Benchmark 10-year yields have swung, on average, by about 12 basis points in the past five days, about twice the daily average prior to the big sell-off.

Overall, Treasuries funds tumbled from the top-ranked bond fund group to near the bottom, and are now down 1 percent on the year, Lipper showed.

Still, Hunt believes U.S. growth remains too weak, and is convinced rates will not stay elevated. Wednesday's surprisingly weak data on U.S. retail sales in April affirmed that view.

BLAME EUROPE

Investors have blamed the carnage in the Treasuries and other major government bond markets on a hefty supply and investors dumping German Bunds, which were yielding nearly nil on signs of deflation abating in Europe.

The European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond purchase program forced yields lower in Europe, and some traders might have overloaded on German and other euro zone sovereign debt, driving yields there into negative territory. The 10-year German Bund yield has jumped tenfold from a measly 0.07 percent three weeks ago.

"Clearly the epicenter of this sell-off is Europe," said Bryan Carter, a portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management in Boston. "Bond investors are re-evaluating how rich these core (bonds) got and repositioning into higher spreads and higher yielding classes."

The selling in Bunds spread to Treasuries, propelling the 30-year yield above 3 percent to the year's highest level last week.

Carter has snapped up Mexican government and other higher-rated emerging market debt for his fund, which Lipper rated as second best performer in its category during the sell-off with a 1.23 percent return.

The rout in government debt came in the wake of well-known bond investors including Bill Gross and Jeffrey Gundlach who have said the time was ripe to bet against Bunds even as the ECB started quantitative easing in March to combat deflation.

It raised the chatter that the latest sell-off marks the start of the oft-predicted bear market for Treasuries. Despite these ongoing calls, the trajectory of yields has generally been lower.

"People have been too quick to call the bottom in rates. The deflation forces around the world are monstrous," said Richard Bernstein, head of his eponymous investment firm in New York. (Editing by Ted Botha)