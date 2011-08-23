LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond issues in the European bond market on Tuesday: MANDATE: Alpiq Holding names CS for 2-Tranche CHF deal LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Alpiq Holding AG, unrated by the international agencies but rated High A neg by CS, A stable by UBS and A+ stable by ZKB, has mandated Credit Suisse as a sole lead for a dual tranche Swiss franc deal, comprising a CHF150m+ five year maturing 20 Sep 2016 at mid swaps plus 56bp area with an indicated 1.375% coupon and a CHF150m+ 10-year deal maturing 20 Sep 2021 at mid swaps plus 75bp area with a 2.25% indicated coupon. Books are open for pricing as soon as later today.

MANDATE: Daimler names HSBC/TD for NOK500m 3.5yr LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Daimler International Finance B.V., guaranteed by Daimler AG, rated A3/BBB+, has mandated HSBC and TD Securities to lead a new NOK500m 3.5-year deal maturing 15 January 2015. Books are open at mid swaps plus 60bp area. EMTN docs, Reg S Bearer, London list. GUIDANCE: KommuneKredit 3yr books open MS+18a LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Books have opened on the KommuneKredit three year RegS USD deal at mid swaps plus 18bp area, according to leads CS/DB/HSBC/Nordea, and the deal will price as soon as later today. MANDATE: Network Rail names leads for USD 5yr 144A/RegS LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA and guaranteed by a financial indemnity from the UK Government, has mandated BAML, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to lead manage a new benchmark five year 144A/RegS USD deal, to be priced as soon as later today at mid swaps plus 8bp area. Listing London, off Multi Currency Note Programme. MANDATE: Rentenbank names leads for Bmk EUR 10yr LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Rentenbank, Germany's Agency for Agri-business, guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany (Maintainance Obligation), and rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ Bank to lead its only euro benchmark of 2011, a 10-year deal, to be priced as soon as later today at mid swaps plus 11bp area.

