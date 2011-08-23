(Adds new details)
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond
issues in the European bond market on Tuesday:
UPDATE: Rentenbank tbp MS+10
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Rentenbank's 10yr euro benchmark will
price later today at mid-swaps +10, from guidance of +11 area.
Books are to close at 1100 London time.
MANDATE: Sweden names leads for 2yr EUR benchmark
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, Aaa/AAA/AAA,
has mandated Danske, Goldman and Nordea for a 2yr euro
benchmark. Books are open at mid-swaps -50 area. Pricing
expected later today.
MANDATE: Alpiq Holding names CS for 2-Tranche CHF deal
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Alpiq Holding AG, unrated by the
international agencies but rated High A neg by CS, A stable by
UBS and A+ stable by ZKB, has mandated Credit Suisse as a sole
lead for a dual tranche Swiss franc deal, comprising a CHF150m+
five year maturing 20 Sep 2016 at mid swaps plus 56bp area with
an indicated 1.375% coupon and a CHF150m+ 10-year deal maturing
20 Sep 2021 at mid swaps plus 75bp area with a 2.25% indicated
coupon. Books are open for pricing as soon as later today.
MANDATE: Daimler names HSBC/TD for NOK500m 3.5yr
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Daimler International Finance B.V.,
guaranteed by Daimler AG, rated A3/BBB+, has mandated HSBC and
TD Securities to lead a new NOK500m 3.5-year deal maturing 15
January 2015. Books are open at mid swaps plus 60bp area. EMTN
docs, Reg S Bearer, London list.
GUIDANCE: KommuneKredit 3yr books open MS+18a
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Books have opened on the
KommuneKredit three year RegS USD deal at mid swaps plus 18bp
area, according to leads CS/DB/HSBC/Nordea, and the deal will
price as soon as later today.
MANDATE: Network Rail names leads for USD 5yr 144A/RegS
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Network Rail Infrastructure Finance
PLC, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA and guaranteed by a financial indemnity
from the UK Government, has mandated BAML, Deutsche Bank and
HSBC to lead manage a new benchmark five year 144A/RegS USD
deal, to be priced as soon as later today at mid swaps plus 8bp
area. Listing London, off Multi Currency Note Programme.
MANDATE: Rentenbank names leads for Bmk EUR 10yr
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Rentenbank, Germany's Agency for
Agri-business, guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany
(Maintainance Obligation), and rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated
Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ Bank to lead its only euro
benchmark of 2011, a 10-year deal, to be priced as soon as later
today at mid swaps plus 11bp area.
(Reporting by IFR Markets)