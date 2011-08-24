LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond issues in the European bond market on Wednesday:

ANNOUNCED: Swedbank USD b-mark 5y covered bond; MS+hi 70s

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Swedbank Mortgage AB, rated Aaa/AAA, USD benchmark 144A/Reg S 5y fixed rate covered bond due 8/31/16. Gtd by Swedbank AB. Collateral is 100% Swedish prime assets (primarily residential mortgages). Barc/BAML/CS/JPM joint books. Books are open and guidance is out as mid swaps plus high 70s. Pricing expected today. Settle 8/31 (T+5).

MANDATE: Raiffeisen-LB Steiermark names leads for Austrian Oepfa

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG (A1 stable) has mandated Credit Agricole Cib, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit to act as joint bookrunners on its inaugural Public-sector Austrian Covered Bond benchmark transaction. The issue is expected to be launched after a European road show, subject to market conditions. Roadshow expected to start on August 25th. Co-Lead Managers are Lampe Bank AG, RBI AG and RLB Steiermark AG. FSA/ICMA stabilisation.

MANDATE: City of Hannover names leads for EUR50m+ 2019 tap

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - The City of Hannover has mandated DZ BANK / WL BANK, NORD/LB and Sparkasse Hannover as Joint Lead Managers for a tap of at least EUR50m of its outstanding EUR105m Eurobond transaction, due 2 December 2019. The issue has a coupon of 3.645%. ISIN DE0001372837. The deal is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. Further details to follow.

MANDATE: Bank of Ireland perp GBP 13.375% tender offer

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland today announced that it has made an invitation to holders of its GBP75m 13.375% Unsecured Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: GB0000510312) to tender their Bonds for purchase by the Bank for cash. The Offer is being made on the terms, and subject to the conditions, set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 24 August 2011 and is subject to the offer and distribution restrictions set out therein.

MANDATE: AfDB names leads for 5yr USD

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - The African Development Bank, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS as Joint Lead Managers for its upcoming benchmark USD five-year transaction. Initial guidance is at the mid swaps less 2bp to flat level, with pricing expected later today.

MANDATE: ING 10yr Covered bond

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - ING Bank N.V. has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and ING as Joint Lead Managers for its upcoming 10y Dutch Legislative Covered Bond transaction. Initial pricing thoughts are in the mid swaps plus 80bp area. The deal will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. 100k+1k denoms.

MANDATE: Daimler names HSBC/TD for SEK500m Dec 2014

Daimler International Finance B.V., guaranteed by Daimler AG, rated A3/BBB+, has mandated HSBC and TD Securities to lead a new SEK500m long three year deal maturing 15 December 2014. Books are open at mid swaps plus 85bp area, due to close at around 10:30 London time ahead of pricing around 11:00. EMTN docs, Reg S Bearer, London list, 10k denoms.

MANDATE: COE names leads for EUR1bn 10yr

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - The Council of Europe Development Bank, CoE, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Rabobank to lead a new EUR1bn ten year deal maturing 31 August 2021. Pricing is expected later today at mid swaps plus 17bp area. 1k denoms, Lux listing. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)