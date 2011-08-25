LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond
issues in the European bond market on Thursday:
PRICE TALIK: Eurohyp AG 2yr Pfandbriefe ms+35 area
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Eurohyp AG (AAA) has mandated
Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, NORD/LB to lead a 2yr Euro
benchmark Jumbo Mortgage Pfandbriefe. Books open for today's
business at MS+35bps area.
MANDATE: UBS 3.5yr Swiss Covered Bond
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - UBS AG (acting through its London
Branch) has mandated BayernLB, BBVA, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,
SG CIB and UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers for its
upcoming Euro denominated Swiss residential mortgage Covered
Bond. The issue will have a April 2015 maturity and is expected
to be rated Aaa/AAA. The transaction will be launched in the
near future, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by IFR Markets)