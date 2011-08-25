LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond issues in the European bond market on Thursday:

PRICE TALIK: Eurohyp AG 2yr Pfandbriefe ms+35 area

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Eurohyp AG (AAA) has mandated Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, NORD/LB to lead a 2yr Euro benchmark Jumbo Mortgage Pfandbriefe. Books open for today's business at MS+35bps area.

MANDATE: UBS 3.5yr Swiss Covered Bond

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - UBS AG (acting through its London Branch) has mandated BayernLB, BBVA, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, SG CIB and UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers for its upcoming Euro denominated Swiss residential mortgage Covered Bond. The issue will have a April 2015 maturity and is expected to be rated Aaa/AAA. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

